Doctor Signs 11-Unit PayMore Deal

Dr. Daniel Olney, an ENT based in Iowa City, Iowa, will develop 11 PayMore stores across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Olney, a practicing physician for more than 20 years, is currently earning his MBA and was introduced to PayMore through a classmate and fellow franchisee. Looking to diversify beyond healthcare and build something scalable, he found in PayMore the right mix of simplicity, innovation, and long-term upside.

"PayMore checked every box: a tech-forward, scalable model with real staying power," Olney said. "As someone who's worn a lot of hats, I was drawn to the operational simplicity and the growth potential, especially in underrepresented Midwest markets."

With potential territory in key metros, including Minneapolis–St. Paul, Olney aims to bring PayMore's unique blend of resale, trade-in, and secure recycling to markets that are hungry for affordable tech and transparent trade-in options. His strategy also includes exploring partnerships with hospitals and institutions that need secure, reliable tech disposal, tapping into an often-overlooked B2B segment.

"This isn't just about building stores," Olney added. "It's about building a legacy, something I can grow now and maybe pass down to my kids one day."