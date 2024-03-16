2024 Mega 99: Rising Trends in Multi-Unit Franchising
With more than 420,000 franchised units owned by 234,000 franchisees in the system, multi-unit operators (MUOs) are shaping franchising’s future. Notably, MUOs in the U.S. control more than 50% of all franchised units, marking a substantial shift in the franchising paradigm.
According to our latest data, the number of MUO franchisees with more than 50 units has surged by an impressive 112.3% since 2019 with certain sectors exhibiting even higher concentrations. MUOs hold a significant share in various sectors, dominating 82% of QSR units, 71.5% of beauty-related franchises, and 72% of sit-down restaurants across the U.S.
In 2024, large multi-unit ownership and consolidation will continue to gain traction. One key driver of this trend is the positive perception of multi-unit franchise operators by the lending community.
There have been significant changes in the eligibility and application process for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. In addition, repayments and refinancing out of SBA loans negatively affect secondary market premiums, reducing the amount of capital an SBA department has to lend. These factors are pushing lenders to target high-quality borrowers. Interest rates may remain unchanged longer than anticipated because the Federal Reserve isn’t expected to make cuts until later this year. This further emphasizes the need for borrowers to be financially well equipped as business loans become less affordable.
Another prominent trend is mid-to-large-sized multi-unit owners acquiring brands outside of their typical industry. For example, seasoned QSR franchisees, known for their successes with brands like Papa Johns and Qdoba Mexican Grill, are targeting Phoenix, Arizona, with a multi-unit franchise agreement with GLO30, a skincare franchise concept. Our analysis of Dunkin’ franchisees shows that 14% own another franchise brand, and those brands range from oil change concepts to optometry and health clinics.
In addition, multi-unit franchisees are actively exploring diverse strategies to fuel growth, and one approach gaining momentum involves considering alternative locations, like airports and travel centers. Nontraditional locations present opportunities for franchisees to adopt various business formats, catering to emerging trends and consumer preferences. It allows them to broaden customer outreach and operate with lower overhead costs, promoting efficiencies. Franchisees from well-known brands, such as Arby’s, Taco John’s, Wendy’s, Bojangles, McDonald's, and others, are successfully expanding their footprints this way.
The trends in multi-unit franchising reflect a dynamic industry responding to economic shifts, regulatory changes, and entrepreneurial ambitions. As the landscape evolves, adaptability and strategic decision-making will be pivotal for stakeholders navigating 2024.
Christina Niu is director of research at FRANdata.
2024 MEGA 99 RANKINGS
|
RANK
|
COMPANY
|
UNITS
|
BRANDS
|
1
|
FLYNN GROUP
|
2,709
|
Pizza Hut, Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Planet Fitness
|
2
|
SUN HOLDINGS
|
1,755
|
Arby’s, Popeyes, Burger King, Applebee’s, Papa Johns, GNC Live Well, McAlister’s Deli, IHOP, Golden Corral, T-Mobile, Taco Bueno, Rodeo Bar, Cantina Laredo, Papi’s Caribbean Grill
|
3
|
THE DHANANI GROUP
|
1,493
|
Burger King, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, La Madeleine, Baskin-Robbins
|
4
|
KBP BRANDS
|
1,107
|
KFC, Taco Bell, Arby’s
|
5
|
CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP
|
1,092
|
Burger King, Popeyes
|
6
|
TARGET
|
831
|
Pizza Hut
|
7
|
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
& COUNTRY STORES
|
717
|
Subway, Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s, Arby’s, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., Taco John’s, Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels, Holiday Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, Dunkin’, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, DQ Treat, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, Bojangles, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, MainStay Suites Extended Stay by Choice Hotels, Jet’s Pizza, Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution, Hampton Inn by Hilton
|
8
|
PILOT COMPANY
|
686
|
Subway, Cinnabon, Dunkin’, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, DQ Treat, Auntie Anne’s, Pizza Hut, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Comfort, Chester’s, Little Caesars, KFC, IHOP
|
9
|
HAZA GROUP
|
538
|
Wendy’s, Taco Bell
|
10
|
SIZZLING PLATTER
|
523
|
Little Caesars, Jamba, Wingstop, Dunkin’, Sizzler, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|
11
|
TEAM CAR CARE
|
509
|
Jiffy Lube
|
12
|
ARAMARK
|
503
|
Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Subway, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Oath Pizza, Which Wich, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Steak ’n Shake, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Jamba, Papa Johns, Freshii, Raising Cane’s, Taco Bell, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Panera Bread, Mooyah, Tim Hortons, Auntie Anne’s, Village Juice Co., PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Caribou Coffee, Quiznos, McAlister’s Deli, Chili’s, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe, BurgerFi, La Madeleine, Extreme Pita, Pizza Hut, Rusty Taco, Baja Fresh, Wendy’s, Denny’s, Smashburger, Jersey Mike’s Subs
|
13
|
GPS HOSPITALITY
|
501
|
Burger King, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Days Inn by Wyndham
|
14
|
ARMY & AIR FORCE
EXCHANGE SERVICES
|
481
|
Subway, Burger King, Charleys, Popeyes, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, Rice King, Wing Zone, Regal Nails Salon & Spa, Slim Chickens, Pizza Hut, Taco John’s
|
15
|
CMG COMPANIES
|
458
|
KFC, Sonic, Rent-A-Center, Taco Bell, Little Caesars, Ace Hardware
|
16
|
CHARTER FOODS
|
440
|
Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, A&W
|
17
|
AMPLER GROUP
|
434
|
Burger King, Little Caesars, Church’s Texas Chicken, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut
|
18
|
SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP
|
409
|
IHOP, Applebee’s, Sonny’s BBQ
|
19
|
PACIFIC BELLS
|
395
|
Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, KFC
|
20
|
WKS RESTAURANT GROUP
|
381
|
Wendy’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Blaze Pizza
|
21
|
HARMAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
|
379
|
KFC, A&W, Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s
|
22
|
AMPEX BRANDS
|
367
|
KFC, Pizza Hut, Long John Silver’s, Taco Bell, A&W
|
23
|
JIB MANAGEMENT (YADAV ENTERPRISES)
|
357
|
Jack in the Box, Denny’s, TGI Fridays, El Pollo Loco, Sizzler, Super 8 by Wyndham, Quality by Choice Hotels
|
24
|
TACALA
|
348
|
Taco Bell
|
25
|
ALLINE SALON GROUP
|
347
|
Supercuts, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon
|
26
|
ROTTINGHAUS COMPANY
|
346
|
Subway
|
27
|
QUALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
|
342
|
Pizza Hut, Sonic, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Arby’s
|
28
|
TASTY RESTAURANT GROUP
|
338
|
Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, Baskin-Robbins
|
29
|
MERITAGE HOSPITALITY GROUP
|
337
|
Wendy’s
|
30
|
FRASIER ENTERPRISES
|
336
|
Miracle-Ear
|
31
|
HEARTLAND RESTAURANT GROUP
|
331
|
Hardee’s, Dunkin’
|
32
|
K-MAC ENTERPRISES
|
327
|
Taco Bell, KFC
|
33
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP
|
315
|
Taco Bell, Arby’s
|
34
|
COMPASS GROUP USA
|
303
|
Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Papa Johns, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Subway, Pizza Hut, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Jamba, Steak ’n Shake, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Wendy’s, Caribou Coffee, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Tim Hortons, Which Wich, Chili’s, Slim Chickens, Freshii, Taco Bell, Bojangles, Sbarro, Pita Pit, Smashburger, Firehouse Subs, KFC, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, illy Caffe, Auntie Anne’s, The Habit Burger Grill, Panera Bread, MOD Pizza, Burger King, Baja Fresh, Quiznos, Baskin-Robbins, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Blimpie, Planet Smoothie, Popeyes, Pinkberry
|
34
|
BODDIE-NOELL ENT
|
303
|
Hardee’s
|
36
|
DESERT DE ORO FOODS
|
302
|
Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC
|
37
|
SODEXO
|
300
|
Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Subway, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Steak ’n Shake, Taco Bell, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Freshii, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Baskin-Robbins, Panera Bread, McAlister’s Deli, Papa Johns, Blaze Pizza, Baja Fresh, The Habit Burger Grill, Burger King, Auntie Anne’s, Firehouse Subs, Denny’s, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe, Which Wich, Godfather’s Pizza, Sbarro, Mrs. Fields, DQ Treat, Barry Bagels, Gold Star Chili
|
37
|
MASON-HARRISON-RATLIFF ENTERPRISES
|
300
|
Sonic
|
39
|
LUIHN VANTEDGE PARTNERS
|
290
|
Taco Bell, Dunkin’, KFC, Take 5 Oil Change Center, Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut
|
40
|
PURPLE ROCK INVESTMENT COMPANY
|
286
|
Dunkin’, Rent-A-Center, Popeyes, RimTyme, Baskin-Robbins, Take 5 Oil Change Center, American Family Care, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar
|
41
|
G & M OIL
|
285
|
Chevron, ExtraMile
|
41
|
FEAST ENTERPRISES
|
285
|
Jack in the Box, Denny’s, Popeyes
|
43
|
THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
|
283
|
Panera Bread, DQ Grill & Chill, O’Charley’s, DQ Treat, Oath Pizza
|
44
|
EYM GROUP
|
272
|
Pizza Hut, Denny’s, KFC, Panera Bread, Taco Bell
|
45
|
AMERICAN WEST RESTAURANT GROUP
|
270
|
Pizza Hut
|
46
|
DL ROGERS CORP
|
269
|
Sonic
|
47
|
GS DALLAS GROUP
|
266
|
Wingstop, Subway, European Wax Center, Fajita Pete’s
|
48
|
HMS HOST
|
260
|
Burger King, Sbarro, Chili’s, Roy Rogers, Quiznos, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Nathan’s Famous, Auntie Anne’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Pizza Hut, Cinnabon, Smashburger, Dunkin’, Panda Express, La Madeleine, Firehouse Subs, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Einstein Bros. Bagels, TCBY, Blaze Pizza, The Counter, Kelly’s Cajun Grill, Carl’s Jr., On The Border, Baja Fresh, BurgerFi, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe, Great Steak, Steak ’n Shake, Jersey Mike’s Subs, TGI Fridays, Blimpie, Wingstop, Cold Stone Creamery, Maggiano’s Little Italy
|
49
|
MANNA
|
259
|
Wendy’s, Blaze Pizza
|
50
|
FUGATE ENTERPRISES
|
254
|
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic
|
51
|
TA OPERATING
|
248
|
Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King, Subway, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Arby’s, Charleys, Fazoli’s, Black Bear Diner, Wendy’s, A&W, Baskin-Robbins, IHOP, Carl’s Jr., Tim Hortons, TacoTime, Jamba, DQ Treat, Super 8 by Wyndham, KFC
|
52
|
FOURTEEN FOODS
|
241
|
DQ Grill & Chill, DQ Treat
|
53
|
BANDON HOLDINGS
|
226
|
Anytime Fitness
|
54
|
ADT PIZZA
|
223
|
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic, Little Caesars
|
55
|
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT
|
218
|
Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Residence Inn by Marriott, Home2 Suites by Hilton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House
|
56
|
BORDER FOODS
|
217
|
Taco Bell
|
56
|
PREMIER KINGS
|
217
|
Burger King, Popeyes
|
58
|
AKASH MANAGEMENT
|
216
|
Carl’s Jr., Pieology Pizzeria, Jamba, Arby’s, Wingstop
|
59
|
CAFUA MANAGEMENT COMPANY
|
215
|
Dunkin’
|
60
|
NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS
|
211
|
Taco Bell, KFC, A&W
|
60
|
ATTICUS FRANCHISE GROUP
|
211
|
Sonic, Massage Envy, Crunch, European Wax Center
|
62
|
ALVARADO RESTAURANT NATION
|
203
|
Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut
|
62
|
COTTI FOODS CORPORATION
|
203
|
Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Pieology Pizzeria
|
62
|
H&S ENERGY PRODUCTS
|
203
|
Chevron, ExtraMile, Texaco
|
65
|
PJ UNITED
|
199
|
Papa Johns
|
65
|
YELLOWHAMMER SALON GROUP
|
199
|
SmartStyle, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon, Supercuts
|
65
|
NITU GROUP
|
199
|
Subway, Supercuts, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon, Church’s Texas Chicken
|
68
|
INTERFOODS OF AMERICA (SAILORMEN)
|
198
|
Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King
|
68
|
GHAI MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
198
|
Burger King, Taco Bell, Popeyes, Blaze Pizza
|
70
|
HAMRA ENTERPRISES
|
197
|
Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Noodles & Company
|
71
|
FRESH DINING CONCEPTS
|
196
|
Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon, Carvel
|
71
|
KOVAN GROUP
|
196
|
Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins
|
73
|
A3H FOODS
|
195
|
Jack in the Box
|
74
|
BAJCO
|
189
|
Papa Johns
|
75
|
WENDYS OF COLORADO SPRINGS
|
187
|
Wendy’s
|
75
|
HENLEY ENTERPRISES
|
187
|
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
|
77
|
UNITED PF
|
186
|
Planet Fitness
|
78
|
MERRITT GROUP
|
183
|
Sonic
|
79
|
CAVE ENTERPRISES OPERATIONS
|
182
|
Burger King
|
80
|
RPM PIZZA
|
178
|
Domino’s Pizza
|
81
|
CIRCLE K STORES
|
170
|
Subway, Krystal, Church’s Texas Chicken, Blimpie, Hardee’s, DQ Treat, Noble Roman’s, Amato’s, Huddle House
|
82
|
WARNER FOODS
|
168
|
Jack in the Box, Noodles & Company, Panera Bread, Black Bear Diner, Popeyes
|
82
|
SOUTHERN ROCK RESTAURANTS
|
168
|
McAlister’s Deli
|
84
|
TEAM LYDERS (SUNDANCE)
|
167
|
Taco Bell, Arby’s
|
85
|
FULENWIDER ENTERPRISES
|
164
|
KFC, Taco Bell
|
86
|
FRESH ALTERNATIVES
|
163
|
Subway
|
87
|
CALIFORNIA FOOD MANAGEMENT
|
163
|
Burger King, IHOP
|
88
|
JRN
|
162
|
KFC, Pizza Hut
|
89
|
CARLISLE
|
162
|
Wendy’s
|
90
|
CHUNARA GROUP OF COMPANIES
|
160
|
Dunkin’, Checkers & Rally’s, Baskin-Robbins, My Eyelab, TGI Fridays, Popeyes, Take 5 Oil Change Center, Blaze Pizza, Kale Me Crazy, Church’s Texas Chicken
|
91
|
DELIGHT RESTAURANT GROUP
|
156
|
Wendy’s, Taco Bell
|
92
|
SUMMERWOOD CORPORATION
|
155
|
Taco Bell, KFC
|
92
|
CHAAC FOODS /ADF COMPANIES
|
155
|
Pizza Hut, Bojangles, Applebee’s
|
94
|
SUBWAY DEVELOPMENT OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
|
154
|
Subway
|
94
|
MANNA DEVELOPMENT GROUP
|
154
|
Panera Bread
|
96
|
B&G FOOD ENTERPRISES
|
151
|
Taco Bell, KFC
|
96
|
AES RESTAURANTS
|
151
|
Arby’s
|
98
|
AMBROSIA QSR
|
150
|
Burger King, Popeyes
|
99
|
COASTAL QSR
|
149
|
Taco Bell
SOURCE: FRANdata
