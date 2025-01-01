Five Steps To Getting a Problem Resolved

If you've never had a problem with a product or service you purchased, raise your hand. If I could see all of you who are reading this column, I would bet that very few, if any, of you have your hands in the air. The problems you have had as a consumer might be something as simple as a newspaper that is delivered sporadically or not at all or as costly as faulty repairs to your automobile. No matter what the problem—large or small—it inconveniences and frustrates you.

The problem becomes this: How do you deal with the situation? What steps can you take to ensure that you will receive the best customer service possible when you contact the company to register a complaint? I recommend that you take the following five steps:

Prepare; do your research. Gather any documents that will help you describe the problem you are facing. That includes receipts, warranties, contracts, work orders, and anything else that will in detail describe what you expected from the product or service versus what you received. Take photos if that will help to define the situation.

Check your ego and your attitude at the door. Greet the employee by introducing yourself. You might start out by saying, "Good afternoon. My name is Sam, and I have a problem I hope you can help me solve." Be calm. Don't play the blame game. Don't be belligerent. Don't raise your voice or throw a tantrum. Be pleasant and, even though it might be tough to do, smile and make eye contact. Remember that your goal is to have your problem resolved. That means you want to encourage the employee to be empathetic to you and your situation. If you do find yourself getting angry, stop talking, take a step back—physically and mentally—apologize, and continue on.

Offer solutions. How would you like the employee to resolve the problem? Do you want to return the item and get a refund? Do you want the item repaired? Or if it's something minor that you could live with—maybe a scratch on a wood product—do you want to keep it at a discounted price?

Make the employee your friend. Use his name. Put yourself in the employee's place, and treat him or her the way you would want to be treated if you were to trade places. Treat the employee with respect and recognize that he or she is not directly responsible for the situation. Ask the employee what she or he recommends.

Thank your new friend. End the conversation with a smile, a "thank-you," and a firm handshake. Even if the employee was unable to solve your problem, thank her for taking the time to listen to you.

Of course, there will be times when you will be faced with a situation the employee is not empowered to handle. You will then need to send the problem up the "resolution ladder." The first step in that process is to speak with the manager. If the problem still isn't resolved to your satisfaction, shoot it up that ladder to the company's CEO.

If you still aren't satisfied, you can file a complaint with your local consumer protection office or notify your state attorney general's office and the Better Business Bureau. Some industries have state or federal rules that must be followed. For example, if you have a problem with an airline, you can report it to the Department of Transportation.

John Tschohl, who became a millionaire by age 30, is the founder and president of the Service Quality Institute—the global leader in customer service—with operations in more than 40 countries. He is considered one of the world's foremost authorities on all aspects of customer service and success and has developed 18 customer service training programs and written eight books, including The Customer is Boss, that are used by companies throughout the world. His monthly strategic newsletter is available online at no charge at customer-service.com. He can also be reached on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.