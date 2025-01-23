How 2025 Trends Are Shaping the Future of Service-Based Businesses

As we kick off 2025, service-based businesses stand at the forefront of transformation, driven by shifting consumer priorities, evolving work dynamics, and rapid technological advancements. The trends that defined 2024 have not only persisted – they’ve accelerated – reshaping the way businesses operate, serve customers, and empower franchise owners. Flexibility, innovation, and sustainability are no longer optional; they are essential. Entrepreneurs who embrace these changes may uncover exciting opportunities to launch new ventures or expand their existing business portfolios.

Here’s a closer look at the trends redefining service-based businesses in 2025:

Flexibility without storefronts

A recent survey by the Conference Board found that 45 percent of HR professionals at companies enforcing strict in-office mandates have faced challenges in employee retention. This is in stark contrast to companies offering more flexible work policies, where only 15 percent reported similar issues. As an increasing number of brick-and-mortar companies bring employees back to the office, many franchise owners will continue to benefit from the flexibility of operating businesses without the need for physical storefronts. This operational model can help minimize overhead costs and allow owners to adapt to customer demand while balancing personal and professional priorities. This flexibility is particularly appealing to entrepreneurs looking for opportunities that align with their goals. It’s not just about running a business – it’s about creating a lifestyle that fits their vision.

Moreover, the benefits extend beyond flexibility and cost savings. Many mobile business vehicles double as mobile billboards, providing a highly visible marketing presence while servicing customers throughout the community. This on-the-go branding not only raises awareness but also reinforces trust and familiarity with the local customer base.

This combination of mobility, flexibility, and visibility offers a powerful framework, particularly in today’s evolving business landscape. Entrepreneurs can pursue their ambitions with a model designed to adapt to their needs and the needs of their communities.

Employee wellness: A strategic focus

In 2025, prioritizing employee wellness will continue to be central in fostering a productive and engaged team. Service technicians who feel supported and valued are more likely to provide excellent customer experiences, creating a ripple effect that can benefit the entire business. From flexible schedules to fostering a positive brand reputation, prioritizing wellness initiatives may help business owners attract and retain top talent, leading to long-term growth and satisfaction for both teams and customers.

Technology powers personalization

The role of technology in service-based businesses has never been more important. Now more than ever, customers expect personalized, tech-enabled experiences that elevate traditional service delivery. Innovative tools like GPS-based tracking, advanced scheduling software, and user-friendly digital platforms are rising in popularity, helping businesses streamline operations and create smooth customer experiences. Additionally, these technologies can aid in fostering trust, encouraging repeat customers, and setting businesses apart in competitive markets.

Home remains a central priority

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) predicts that as the economy stabilizes and job growth improves, more Americans will be motivated to make housing investments in 2025. As people continue to prioritize their homes, service-based businesses have an opportunity to meet growing customer needs by improving comfort, safety, and functionality through services that maintain clean outdoor spaces, enhance backyard entertainment areas, and keep living spaces tidy.

For instance, DoodyCalls has become a go-to solution for pet owners looking to maintain cleaner and healthier outdoor spaces, while Mosquito Squad and America’s Swimming Pool Co. help customers create enjoyable outdoor environments for entertaining and relaxation. For entrepreneurs, this trend reinforces the appeal of service-based franchises, which allow them to serve customers while addressing the increasing focus on home improvement and maintenance.

Sustainability as a differentiator

Environmental responsibility is an increasingly important factor in customer decision-making. Service-based businesses that take steps to integrate eco-conscious practices, or offer sustainable service options can appeal to environmentally minded consumers. By prioritizing thoughtful choices—such as using sustainably sourced products or adopting practices that aim to conserve resources—businesses can broaden their customer base and demonstrate a commitment to meeting customer values. As consumers seek companies that align with their priorities, integrating sustainability into operations can serve as a meaningful point of differentiation in competitive markets.

The future of service-based businesses

The home service trends shaping 2025 – flexibility, employee wellness, technological innovation, a focus on the home, and sustainability – are redefining the industry and helping to create new opportunities for forward-thinking entrepreneurs. To thrive in this dynamic landscape, business owners may consider adopting customer-facing technologies that deliver seamless, personalized experiences, integrating eco-conscious practices to align with consumer values, and building flexible business models that adapt to shifting demands. By staying innovative and responsive, service-based businesses can better position themselves as leaders while unlocking opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

Josh Minturn is the vice president of franchise development at Authority Brands, overseeing the growth of outdoor service franchises like Mosquito Squad, Lawn Squad, and Monster Tree Service.