Do you plan any remodels in 2025? How will that affect operations, budgeting, and profitability?

Restaurant franchisees in 2025 face a growing litany of challenges—not only to their bottom lines, but for some, to their very survival. Higher wages, hiring and retaining quality employees, yo-yoing tariff rules, supply chain challenges, rising construction costs, and the prospect of increased inflation and interest rates all are keeping many multi-unit operators up at night. (Oh, did we mention AI?) Then there’s the hit from mandated remodels.

Despite a spate of restaurant bankruptcies and closings (the economy, consolidation, changing consumer tastes, etc.), the 2025 IFA/Frandata Franchising Economic Outlook report is generally optimistic—at least for some sectors, including QSRs and fast-casual restaurants. (Industry-specific forecasts begin on page 8.)

Since there’s more to business than numbers, we asked some longtime, successful restaurant franchisees for their thoughts on how to manage through it all… all while adhering to their franchise agreements for remodels.

Franchisee Bytes: Desperate times call for desperate measures—or at least for change. We asked our restaurant MVPs (Most Valuable Performers) from the past 2 years how they are innovating within their organizations.

THOMAS MCDONALD

Company: Franchisee, Glencoe Management, Inc.

Brands: 50 Burger King, 8 Panera Bread

Years in franchising: 38

STEVEN KEITH

Company: Franchisee, Glencoe Management, Inc.

Brands: 44 Burger King

Years in franchising: 26

We’ve made it a point to consistently reinvest in our restaurants. Every year since 2011, we’ve had at least one restaurant undergoing a remodel, often more. For us, that’s just part of doing good business. We believe long-term success comes down to three key things: great guest-focused operations, smart marketing, and maintaining an image that feels fresh and inviting to guests.

With Burger King restaurants across Southern Nevada and Northern Arizona, staying current means we have to keep a steady pace when it comes to remodels. That’s been our approach for over a decade, and it’s still going strong in 2025.

This year alone, we’ve already completed our fourth “Sizzle” remodel (the latest restaurant image from Burger King). Our fifth is in progress, and we have a sixth lined up for later this year. We were the first in the system to debut the Sizzle design in September 2023, and it’s really paid off. Every updated restaurant has seen a sales lift, sometimes as much as 20% or more!

Of course, remodels can definitely shake things up. They affect day-to-day operations and profitability, no question. But over the years, we’ve learned how to manage that disruption in a way that works for our team and our guests.

Our approach is to always keep either the dining room or the drive-thru open throughout the remodel. That way, we can keep some sales coming in and avoid taking a full hit to cash flow. But more importantly, it allows us to retain most, if not all, of our employees during the construction period, minimizing the necessity to hire and train new employees when the remodel is completed. And for our guests, it means their local Burger King is still there for them, even if it’s in the middle of a transformation. So yes, remodels take a lot of coordination, but when you look at the long-term payoff—and how we’ve been able to minimize the short-term impact—it’s absolutely worth it. The results back that up every time.

From a financial standpoint, that operational strategy goes hand in hand with how we plan and budget. Remodels aren’t cheap, and budgeting for them can be very challenging—especially during slower business cycles like we had during the Covid pandemic. But even when times are tight, we’ve learned it’s important to stay on schedule. You don’t want to fall too far behind or it may become impossible to catch up. We make it a priority to plan ahead and keep remodels moving forward so when the next upswing hits, those freshly updated restaurants are in the perfect position to shine. A strong, modern image helps us stand out against competitors and make the most of the momentum when it comes.

For us, image is as essential as marketing and day-to-day execution. That’s why we remain committed to regular remodels. It’s part of how we run our business and stay ahead.

MITCH COHEN

Company: CEO, PerformMax Franchisee Advisors

Brands: 8 of 10 Jersey Mike’s open, 2 more coming; 3 of 10 Sola Salon Studios open, 4th under construction

Years in franchising: 40

Mitch Cohen is the Incoming Chair of the 2026 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. He is a board member of the IFA and of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. He is the CEO and founding partner of PerforMax Franchisee Advisors.

Interestingly enough, we have no remodels scheduled this year.

Right before the pandemic, Jersey Mike’s remodeled every location from California to New York—at their expense, whether open for 10 days or 10 years. That cost the franchisor about $150 million [or about $75,000 per restaurant].

The reason that was given—and I was at the meeting where Peter Cancro, the founder, stated, “I don’t want to have several looks and feels for Jersey Mike’s.” So unlike brands that require remodels based on the timing of each individual franchise agreement, he said he’d prefer all the stores to look the same now. Each remodel was about a 7-day process. That was in 2020, so our next remodel won’t be due until 2030.

While I currently have no remodels, I am in the process of new builds. I have another Sola Salon under construction right now. And if we can sign the lease in the next 2 to 3 weeks, we can open another Jersey Mike’s by year-end.

DAVID OSTROWE

Company: Founder & CEO, O&M Restaurant Group

Brands: Taco Bell

Years in franchising: 34 (24 on the franchisee side, 10 on the franchisor side)

David Ostrowe, Chair of Franchise Update Media’s 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, is the founder & CEO of O&M Restaurant Group, a Taco Bell franchisee. In addition to his successful franchise operations and related businesses, he’s served as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma’s Lottery Commission.

Remodel costs and frequency are critical considerations, especially if a store isn’t highly profitable. A 10-year franchise agreement that requires a full remodel at the end of the term raises an important question: Are you actually making money?

A remodel doesn’t always guarantee a return. Well-run stores may not see a significant boost. In fact, remodel downtime often drives customers to competitors. I’ve seen our sales spike when a competitor closes for renovations, and I’ve had stores struggle to regain their remodeling traffic.

That said, franchisors require remodels, so the key is minimizing downtime. I always have one remodel in progress. To speed things up, I ensure:

1) The contractor is on-site and efficient.

2) 100% of materials are ready before work starts.

3) The focus is on impactful changes—lighting, digital menu boards, kiosks—while avoiding costly upgrades that don’t drive ROI.

• Review the scope of work in detail. The franchisor may require some items while suggesting others. The final scope of work will typically contain both. Talk with the design team and challenge the cost and alternate materials.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What innovations have you created and used to build your company?

I’ve implemented data-driven decision-making and streamlined operational processes across all units to enhance efficiency. Additionally, I embraced technology integration to improve customer experience and boost brand loyalty. An example of this is our automated drive-thru service at Checkers & Rally’s that greets customers and increases efficiency. Employee retention is critical as experienced employees increase efficiency, reduce training costs, and create a stable work environment for everyone.

—Sam Chand is the 2025 Multi-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving brand leadership with multiple brands. He is CEO of Jasam Enterprises, which operates 35 KFC and 25 Checkers & Rally’s. He’s been in franchising for 27 years.

We have streamlined a lot of our administrative and accounting processes in our support office, which has resulted in a productive office setting, eliminating some of the tedious accounting work. We have also implemented new operational strategies and procedures to help us improve speed and efficiency in our cafes. We are exploring a few innovative AI options this year. Our goal is to continue to improve efficiency and free up time for our team to focus more on the guest experience. We have built out a daily KPI list that is used to help us make smart decisions for our company and keep us focused on our key KPIs that drive our business.

—Nick Crouch is co-winner of the 2025 Single-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving leadership with a single brand. He is co-CEO of Dyne Hospitality Group, which operates 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations. He’s been in franchising for 13 years.

We are constantly adjusting our work week to implement new systems and improve our operations. Attending the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference has been a valuable source of fresh ideas, many of which we’ve brought back and successfully implemented in our business. During Covid, we recognized the need to transition to a cloud-based POS system and were the first franchise to make that change amid the pandemic. While we didn’t start with the best online ordering platforms, the support and leverage from A&W allowed us to secure the right systems to drive success, and our sales continue to grow. I’ve always envisioned having a robust enterprise system, so I’m genuinely excited about our new accounting and operations platform with Restaurant 365, an optional service offered by our POS provider. This platform will enable us to mentor our general managers consistently, offering them real-time financial insights and fostering ongoing growth and development.

—James Brajdic is co-winner of the 2025 Single-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving leadership with a single brand. He is president of Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub, which operates 13 A&W restaurants. He’s been in franchising for 23 years.

I wish I could tell you we have done something innovative. Slow and steady and compounding efforts have helped build our company.

—Al Bhakta is the 2024 Mega-Growth Leadership MVP for achieving excellence in growth and expansion. At the time of his award he operated 143 KFC, 101 Sonic Drive-In, 90 Rent-A-Center, 38 Ace Hardware, 35 KFC/Taco Bell, 22 Little Caesars, and 2 Taco Bell locations and had been in franchising for 22 years.

Many innovations in our stores have been made possible thanks to Marco’s. We are lucky to partner with a company that listens in real time to franchisee challenges and adapts new technology and initiatives as a solution. One great example is Marco’s instituting MOM’s (Marco’s Order Management System), which seamlessly connects front-of-the-house operations with back-of-the-house cooking. Other innovations have involved location selection, digital integration, data analytics, engagement platforms, sustainability initiatives, employee training platforms, and community-centered initiatives.

—McLain Hoogland is the 2024 Single-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving leadership with a single brand. At the time of his award he operated 117 Marco’s Pizza restaurants, and had been in franchising for 8 years.

I use the Golden Rule. I want my whole team to treat everyone as they would like to be treated. It hasn’t failed me yet.

—Joseph Omobogie is the 2024 American Dream MVP for achieving remarkable success in his new country. At the time of his award he operated 14 Golden Chick, 11 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 4 Marco’s Pizza, 2 Thai Express, and 1 Captain D’s locations, and had been in franchising for 19 years.