Nielsen Family Bringing Salad Spot to Utah County

Brothers Alex and Jared Nielsen signed a three-unit area development deal to bring Salad Spot to Utah County, Utah. The brothers, who are the brand's first franchisees, will work alongside their brother Nathan and father Jef Nielsen.

Alex Nielsen brings significant experience in large-scale real estate development for hotel chains while Jared Nielsen boasts a robust financial background in the franchising sector, currently serving as VP of finance at Deka Lash. Their extensive due diligence included reviewing dozens of franchise opportunities before choosing Salad Spot.

"The Nielsens are the perfect team to be our first franchisees," said Mark Thatcher, president of Salad Spot. "They're entrepreneurial and hungry to build a great business. They believe deeply in the Salad Spot brand, and their personal values align seamlessly with our mission to provide fast, fresh, healthy, and affordable meals. You can truly feel their passion for the brand, and they have been incredibly collaborative partners as we've worked on their first territories."

The Nielsens anticipate opening their first location in Utah County by the end of 2025 with a second location projected for mid-2026 and a third in early 2027. Property finalizations for the first two sites are currently underway.

"We're excited for Utah County to have Salad Spot in our own backyard," Jared Nielsen said. "People will love the taste, feel great about eating a healthy option, and appreciate how fast and convenient it is. We believe there's no better value for this kind of food in our area, and it's going to be a hit. Serving healthy food at fast-food prices and speed aligned perfectly with our family's values."