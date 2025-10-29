Second-Generation Franchisee Grows Taco John's Legacy in Wyoming

For nearly five decades, the Stilwell family has been part of Taco John's history, and that legacy is set to grow once again. Longtime franchisees Daryl and Lori Stilwell opened their first restaurant in 1976 and helped bring the brand to Wyoming. Now their daughter, Lindsay, is continuing that tradition with a new Taco John's planned for Casper in spring 2026.

Lindsay Stilwell's journey with Taco John's began before she could walk. Her parents kept a playpen in the back office, and by 15, she was working every position in the restaurant. In 2008, she became vice president of operations, overseeing multiple locations across Wyoming.

"In 2026, my family will celebrate 50 years with Taco John's," she said. "Opening my family's tenth Wyoming location feels like a full-circle moment, honoring the foundation my parents built while building something new with the support of my husband. It's been an exciting journey of growth, hard work, and learning, and I'm grateful to continue our family's story with Taco John's."

The upcoming restaurant will be the family's tenth Taco John's in Wyoming and third in Casper, deepening their roots in a state they've helped shape for nearly half a century.

"The Stilwell family's journey is a powerful example of the lasting impact Taco John's franchisees can make," said Shannon Iverson, vice president of development at Taco John's. "Lindsay's leadership and her family's commitment to growth highlight the strength of our brand, the opportunities available to our franchisees, and the legacy we're building together."