Duo Signs Up for 4 More Cousins Maine Lobster Trucks

Building on the success of their first two Cousins Maine Lobster trucks in Lubbock, Texas, entrepreneurs and longtime friends Chris Wilson and Gary Andrews are expanding across the Southwest with four new trucks planned for New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona.

Wilson, a veteran restaurant operator, first discovered Cousins Maine Lobster when a Dallas truck visited his community. The long lines and enthusiastic customers caught his attention. After tasting the food, he knew he'd found his next venture. Partnering with Andrews, a longtime colleague who shares his passion for hospitality, the two launched in Lubbock less than a year ago.

"After a strong debut with our first two trucks, we're eager to expand across multiple states and serve even more communities that can't get enough of Cousins Maine Lobster," Wilson said. "It's been an honor to grow in West Texas, and we're thrilled to bring authentic Maine lobster and the hospitality Cousins is known for to Albuquerque, El Paso, Phoenix, and Tucson."

The pair's next truck is scheduled to roll out in Albuquerque in May 2026, followed by Phoenix in August 2026, with additional launches in El Paso and Tucson in 2027.

"Chris and Gary have built incredible momentum in Lubbock by leading with passion and delivering a best-in-class experience," says Lindsay Herberger, director of franchise development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Their leadership sets the stage for continued success across New Mexico and Arizona."