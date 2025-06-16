 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, June 2025

Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, June 2025

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#135, May 27, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Visualizing the World’s Shadow Economies

The World’s Largest Economies, Including U.S. States

What AI Means for the Future of Accounting Jobs

What It’s Like to Travel in China Right Now – And How to Do It

Supremacy: AI, ChatCPT, and the Race That Will Change the World

Brand Global News Section: McDonald’s, Slim Chickens, and Starbucks

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: June 16th, 2025

