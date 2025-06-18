Menicola Bringing Konala to New Jersey

Anthony J. Menicola, an entrepreneur and fitness center owner, signed an exclusive deal to develop Konala locations throughout New Jersey.

With his wife Angie, he brings a passion for health, family, and business to this venture with Konala, a healthy fast-food brand. While his current business is in material handling, Menicola has a 20-year track record in startups ranging from hospitality to fitness. He plans to open at least 10 Konala locations throughout the state over the next five years, starting in Bergen County.

A longtime advocate for health and wellness, Menicola was searching for a business that aligned with his lifestyle and values. He found that in Konala.

"As a father of four and a business owner, we're constantly on the go, but we've struggled to find healthy fast food that actually tastes good and makes you feel good," Menicola said. "Konala is exactly what families like mine have been waiting for. You know what you're eating, you can count your macros, and you leave feeling great, not guilty."

For Menicola, the tipping point wasn't just the food; it was the operations.

"What really sold me was how thoughtfully Trace designed the kitchen and layout," he added. "This isn't your typical open-hood restaurant with heavy staffing and prep. The model is streamlined, clean, and incredibly efficient. It's built for scale and built for speed. It's a no-brainer."

The statewide agreement cements Konala's status as a national brand with development now stretching from Washington to New Jersey.

"This deal is a big moment for us," said Trace Miller, founder of Konala. "Anthony's background in fitness, his entrepreneurial mindset, and his passion for the mission make him an ideal partner to bring Konala to the East Coast."