Partners Open Their 4th Potbelly Location 

By: M. Scott Morris | 416 Reads | 1 Shares

Franchisees Mohit Kishore and Tulshi Bhakar recently opened a Potbelly location in Raleigh, North Carolina, and eight more shops are scheduled for the state's Triangle region.

"The Triangle has truly embraced us, and we're thrilled to bring another fantastic Potbelly to the region," Mohit Kishore said. "Opening our fourth location means even more opportunities to share our toasty sandwiches, hand-dipped shakes, and fresh-baked cookies. We're confident this shop will quickly become a local favorite."

The location is located in the Falls Village area, a retail hub, home to high-traffic, big-box retailers like T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers received "Free Potbelly for a Year," a coupon good for one free sandwich every week for a year.

As part of its community commitment, Potbelly partnered with Sanderson High School to host a "Spirit Night" on opening day and donated 20% of sales to the Sanderson High School band.

Published: June 24th, 2025

