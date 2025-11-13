Little Caesars Franchisee Applies Lessons Learned in the Military to Business Ownership

The connection between military service and franchising is undeniable. Both rely on structure, teamwork, and a clear sense of mission, qualities that define effective leadership in any setting. As a veteran of the Army National Guard, I’ve seen how the lessons of service, such as discipline, accountability, and a focus on collective success, can translate directly into business ownership. Those values continue to guide how I lead my team and approach every challenge as a franchise owner.

I joined the Army National Guard at 18, not realizing how much those experiences would shape my future. During my six years of service, I rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and learned that leadership means putting others first, communicating clearly, and staying focused on the mission no matter the circumstances. Those lessons stayed with me, first during my transition to civilian life and later as I built a career as a franchise owner.

After leaving the Guard, I began working part-time at a Little Caesars in 1986. It was a small step, but it opened a path I never expected. I worked hard to learn the business from the ground up, eventually becoming a store manager and then a district supervisor. When a struggling location became available for sale, the owner told me that if I could turn it around, I could buy it. I accepted the challenge, and by 2001, I owned my first Little Caesars restaurant. Today, I operate six locations in Erie County, New York.

One of the most valuable lessons from my time in the National Guard is the importance of teamwork. I’m not the most outgoing person by nature, but the military taught me that no mission is accomplished alone. That lesson has been crucial in franchising. I depend on my team every day, and building a cooperative, team-focused environment has been critical to achieving our goals. Veterans already understand the power of working together toward a common goal, and that skill translates naturally into running a franchise.

Franchising also allows veterans to continue serving in a different way. Through our restaurants, my team and I can give back to our communities. We sponsor local soup kitchens and make donations in every community where we operate. There’s a sense of purpose in that work, and it’s similar to the mission-driven mentality we had in the military by making a positive impact, one day at a time.

For many veterans within the Little Caesars’ system, franchise ownership felt like a natural next step in their careers. The company fosters a culture of support for veterans, rooted in the Ilitch family’s long-standing commitment to service and community. With veteran-focused programs, financial incentives, and hands-on guidance from the corporate team, the structure and support made all the difference during our transition from the military.

My advice to fellow veterans is simple: trust in the skills you’ve developed during your service. Discipline, resilience, and the ability to adapt are qualities that make veterans uniquely positioned to succeed in franchising. Don’t be afraid to start small, learn the ropes, and take on challenges that seem daunting at first. The mission-oriented mindset you carry from your military experience will guide you, just as it guided me.

Looking ahead, I’m focused on growth for both my business and my impact on the community. Opening my sixth Little Caesars location was just the beginning. More than anything, I hope my story shows other veterans that the transition from service to civilian life doesn’t have to mean leaving behind the skills, values, and sense of purpose you’ve built. In franchising, those strengths aren’t just relevant; they are the keys to success.

Paul Jones has been a Little Caesars franchisee for 24 years and currently owns six locations. He served six years in the U.S. Army National Guard.