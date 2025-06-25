Scharnek Family To Open Scenthound Units

Kevin and Tracey Scharnek and their daughter Riley plan to open their first Scenthound location in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, in late October.

The family members are no stranger to franchising as they were previously multi-unit owners with Orangetheory Fitness with Kevin also serving as an area developer for a decade. In addition to his franchise background, Kevin brings more than 20 years of global marketing and sales experience. Riley will be the face of the business and has a history in corporate retail.

"With my parents being former franchisees of Orangetheory Fitness, in a way, I grew up in the franchising world," Riley said. "I knew I always wanted to dive into entrepreneurship, and after we discovered Scenthound, we knew we needed to bring these essential services to dogs across the greater Milwaukee area. Dogs are truly family, and I look forward to educating dog parents on how to better care for their four-legged loved one."

In addition to Wauwatosa, the Scharneks are targeting high-traffic suburban areas, such as Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, and Shorewood for their additional four locations.

"Similarly to when we became franchisees of Orangetheory, we know there is a need for the types of services Scenthound offers," Kevin said. "Orangetheory paved its own path in the fitness industry providing preventative wellness for humans, and Scenthound is the dog equivalent, creating an entirely new category that offers accessible routine wellness services, so dogs can live longer, happier lives."

The 2025 IFA Economic Outlook Report projects that the Midwest's franchise output will continue to outpace the national growth rate in 2025.

"It speaks volumes when a franchise veteran invests in your brand—they know what to look for in a concept and how to build a successful business," says Tim Vogel, co-founder and CEO of Scenthound. "Looking toward our future growth, we want to partner with franchisees who have similar backgrounds as Riley, Kevin and Tracey. They are already a strong addition to our system, and I know their passion for dog wellness will benefit many pets across Wisconsin."