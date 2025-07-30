Veteran Operator To Launch Doner Shack in Tennessee

Helen28, a franchise group led by experienced entrepreneur Mohamed Hamoud, signed a multi-unit deal to develop Doner Shack units in Tennessee.

Hamoud, an electrical engineer turned entrepreneur, began building his business empire more than two decades ago. Today, he owns and operates franchise and hospitality businesses across multiple states. His portfolio includes Dunkin' Donuts, Buffalo Wild Wings Go, and Your Pie. Helen28 also operates travel centers.

"Over the decades, we have seen hundreds of concepts," said Hamoud. "Doner Shack stands out for its operational efficiency, menu innovation, and clear customer appeal. Tennessee is a great fit, and we're excited to be the first to bring it to market."

The agreement is part of a broader regional rollout, and Tennessee was the first market awarded.

"We invited offers from experienced operators across the region and have had a huge response," said Jason Steele, founder and CEO of Steele Advisory Group and head of Doner Shack's U.S. expansion. "Helen28's vast experience, especially in high-traffic roadside and QSR environments, made them the clear choice to lead our Tennessee growth."