Friendly's Franchisee Acquires Parent Company Brix Holdings

Brix Holdings LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in food service chains, has been acquired by Legacy Brands International, an investment group managed by Amol Kohli, a multi-unit franchisee of Friendly's Restaurants. The acquisition includes the purchase of Friendly's, Clean Juice, Orange Leaf, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Souper Salad, and Humble Donut Co.

"Amol is the ideal candidate for ownership of Brix Holdings. He has a long history of success and dedication to Friendly's. His broad experience in the restaurant industry and in-depth understanding of multi-brand franchising systems and development will contribute greatly to the continued growth of the Brix brands and its franchisees," said John Antioco, managing member of Jamco Interests LLC.

Existing BRIX ownership, including its majority member, Jamco, have elected to continue their involvement with Brix and will be investors in Legacy Brands International.

Brix will remain headquartered in Dallas and continue to be led by CEO Sherif Mityas and the existing leadership team. Kohli will continue to manage his Friendly's franchises and will now also oversee Brix's success as its chairman of the board with the support of the Legacy Brands International board members. In his new role, Kohli will lead Brix on its mission to support organic and inorganic growth for the platform company's portfolio of "better for you" and scalable brands. Kohli will also search for additional brands to acquire.

"Friendly's has been a part of my life since I was 15. I started as a breakfast table waiter, which evolved into owning, managing, developing, and overseeing several locations over the last 16 years. This was only made possible due to the everlasting support of my family, loyal team, partners, and faith. I have been able to create something special for all to enjoy," Kohli said. "I plan to take that to the next level in this new chapter of Brix Holdings' ownership to grow the size, scale, and infrastructure for all our franchise networks and systems."

The news follows the 90th anniversary of Friendly's, positioning the holding company with an incredible legacy as well as room to grow. Kohli began his franchise journey with Friendly's in 2009 and today owns and manages more than 30 Friendly's Restaurants across the East Coast. Operating some of the top-performing locations in the system, Kohli will use his experience and knowledge to target development for all Brix brands across the country. In addition, there will be a focus on the Friendly's brand's immediate expansion into target markets, including Georgia, the Carolinas, and Texas.

Mityas added, "I'm confident in our partnership as we continue to grow the Brix family of brands with a team who believes in the company, our strategy, and our path forward to support existing and new franchisees across our portfolio."

The acquisition comes at a promising time for the parent company after completing a positive first six months of the year. Brix brands opened several new locations so far in 2025 with multiple under construction and in development to open by the end of the year. The company had positive same-store system-wide sales comps in 2024 and is showing continued momentum across its portfolio of brands heading into the second half of this year. Eight new franchise agreements have been awarded in 2025 with more under consideration.

Legacy Brands International was represented by Dilworth Paxson LLP. The sellers were represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

