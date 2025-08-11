Sign Up for the IFA Advocacy Summit

The 2025 International Franchisee Association Advocacy Summit will be Sept. 15–17 in Washington, D.C. It's an opportunity to invest in the future of franchising.

"This is not just another conference," said Matt Haller, IFA's president and CEO. "It is when the franchise community convenes as one to share our stories on Capitol Hill to influence policy that will have a lasting impact on everyone in franchising."

No one can tell the story of franchising better than IFA's members. Starting last year and continuing throughout the winter and the release of our 2025 Roadmap for Small Business Growth, as well as IFA members testifying before key congressional committees, IFA and its members urged lawmakers to implement policies that will allow the franchise model to thrive and create more economic opportunity for all. And there are more improvements to make.

The joint-employer standard, which defines the relationship between franchisees and franchisors, has changed four times in ten years. Each change creates legal confusion, discourages support between franchisors and franchisees, and puts the business model at risk.

That's why IFA is going on offense to take advantage of bipartisan support for franchising on Capitol Hill, working with bipartisan members of Congress to pass legislation that will permanently protect the franchise business model from the threat of an expanded joint-employer standard for good.

When lawmakers hear directly from franchise owners whose livelihoods depend on franchising, it makes a difference. The IFA Advocacy Summit is an opportunity to meet with members of Congress, share experiences, and put a human face on the issues that matter to the franchising business model. Whether it's tax policy or certainty around joint employer, the voices of franchisees, franchisors, and suppliers are essential in shaping the policies that will determine the future of franchising.

