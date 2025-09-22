Franchise Leaders Take To Capitol Hill To Rally Behind the American Franchise Act

More than 400 franchisees, franchisors, and suppliers gathered in Washington, D.C., for the International Franchise Association's (IFA) 2025 Advocacy Summit last week, and the buzz was electric. The three-day event offered a forum and a rallying cry for the future of franchising.

The Summit spotlighted a simple truth: If the franchise community doesn't tell its story, policymakers won't understand it. Part of that story is the newly introduced American Franchise Act (AFA), a bipartisan bill meant to codify the joint-employer standard. At its core, it would ensure that franchisees remain independent business owners and their employees are not treated as employees of franchisors. The bill is now in play, and everything is at stake.

"This year's Advocacy Summit was the most powerful ever with the introduction of the American Franchise Act and an incredible lineup of speakers reinforcing the broad coalition of support for franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of IFA. "The voices of franchisees and franchisors were heard loud and clear on Capitol Hill—with a unified message for strong bipartisan support for the franchise business model. Together, we are showing lawmakers that franchising is a proven pathway to entrepreneurship, opportunity, and the American Dream—and we are one step closer to the American Franchise Act becoming law."

A call to action

IFA Chair Mary Kennedy Thompson set the tone in her welcome remarks: "Power is not power if you don't know you have the power. Franchising is the voice on Main Street." From small and large franchisees to franchisors and suppliers, attendees echoed the same message: Franchising is a proven path to the American Dream, but that path requires regulatory clarity.

The AFA promises stability. With seven Democrats and seven Republicans already co-sponsoring the bill, momentum is building to end the regulatory back-and-forth that has disrupted the industry for more than a decade.

Voices of advocacy

CNN commentator and strategist Scott Jennings reminded the audience that franchising is woven into everyday life, combining national brand strength with local sweat equity. He urged attendees to share their personal stories with lawmakers. "Walk tall, be confident, because you all carry a big stick," he said.

Haller built on that momentum with a progress report on IFA's 2025 Roadmap for Franchise Growth, including codifying the joint-employer rule, protecting tax provisions, and fighting burdensome regulation.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer also keynoted, pledging to "fight for the American worker." She outlined priorities such as eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, expanding apprenticeships, and creating greater clarity for businesses and employees. "The Department of Labor has your back," she assured.

Former Congressman Kevin Yoder offered practical tips before attendees headed to Capitol Hill: Be on time, explain how policies impact your business, and build relationships with the politicians and staffers who drive legislative decisions.

Building bipartisan bridges

In a fireside chat-style discussion, Reps. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., and Don Davis, D-N.C., emphasized the need for consistency in the joint-employer standard and bipartisan problem-solving. Davis, the first Democrat to co-sponsor the AFA, underscored franchising's important role as a gathering place in rural communities: "Bojangles is just as powerful as a good golf course."

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler highlighted steps to expand access to capital, including reinstating the SBA Franchise Directory and streamlining loan programs. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall called franchising a $9 billion economic driver in his home state and pressed attendees to secure commitments from lawmakers: "Don't walk out tomorrow without getting the commitment to co-sponsor this bill."

Codie Sanchez, an entrepreneur and co-owner of ResiBrands, closed the day by urging franchisees to tell lawmakers emotional, authentic stories that highlight the industry's importance and resilience.

Why it matters

Franchising drives 3% of the U.S. GDP and supports millions of jobs, yet it rarely gets the spotlight in policy debates. The AFA offers a chance to lock in predictability, protecting independence for franchisees and stability for franchisors.

As attendees headed to Capitol Hill, they had a clear message: Franchising deserves a seat at the table to tell its story. "We're here to win, protect, promote, and enhance franchising. It matters what we're doing. And it matters that our voices are heard," Thompson said.