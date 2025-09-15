In what ways have you innovated within the confines of the franchise model to drive success in your units?

Some of the biggest benefits owners receive when joining a franchise system are working with a proven business model, the consistency of operations, and being part of a national marketing program. However, that is not to say that franchisees can’t put their own stamp on the business, whether it is customizing to their local market or offering additional services.

Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant operators how they have successfully innovated within the franchise model. It can be a difficult balance as franchisees must be true to the system and its brand standards and operations, while also exploring additional opportunities to grow their individual business. Several folks shared some of their best practices on how they were able to add to or enhance their businesses while also operating within the franchise model.

Some franchisees said they wanted to make a priority to connect with customers in their area, whether it is through local marketing programs or ways to optimize the customer experience within their restaurants. Others offered catering services, extended hours of operation, or different ingredients and menu items to attract additional customers. Some mentioned utilizing additional technology platforms to optimize operations.

To explore the value of the franchise model and its built-in resources, we asked other restaurant franchisees which two supports from their franchisor they rely on most. Nearly every operator said a national marketing program to help drive brand visibility and attract customers, which is one of the top benefits of signing with a franchise system. Others said operations systems, supplies, training programs, and menu optimization. Many also valued the open communication and ongoing support they received through a strong relationship with their franchisor. See their full responses in the Franchisee Bytes section below.

Jake Alleman

Company: Cojak Investments, LLC

Brands: 6 Another Broken Egg Cafe

Years in Franchising: 17

Innovation within a franchise model requires balancing brand standards with local adaptation. We focus on making each location feel unique and deeply connected to its community. Over time, we've built operational systems that boost efficiency and ensure our managers are set up for success. We’ve embraced technology upgrades like improved ordering systems, mobile apps, and online reservations to enhance convenience for guests and team members. Investing in our employees through specialized training strengthens guest service and operational skills. On the marketing side, we’ve developed localized campaigns and community partnerships that foster connection while staying true to brand guidelines. These combined efforts help us stay agile, adapt to changing consumer expectations, and grow sustainably.

Stan Kramer

Company: North by Northwest LLC

Brands: 10 Qdoba Mexican Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

One of the biggest opportunities we saw early on was in catering. We were among the first Qdoba franchisees to fully embrace and invest in it, which proved to be a major growth lever in Oregon. It helped build awareness in new communities, and to this day, catering remains a strong part of our sales mix and one of our most effective marketing tools. It’s how many new customers discover the brand.

Robert Zufall

Company: Harts Ventures Hospitality

Brands: 7 Moe’s Southwest Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

We stay committed to the brand’s playbook as it’s the backbone of our strong operations, but we’re also always looking for ways to optimize. We were early adopters of breakfast catering, extended hours, and smaller-format stores designed for off-premise and digital-first experiences.

Technology is a major focus area for us. We’ve integrated platforms like EZ Cater to manage and grow catering volume efficiently, and we use analytics to track trends and performance across markets. Everything we test is grounded in the goal of making Moe’s more accessible and relevant for our guests and for our teams.

Albert Juarez

Company: Denco of Corpus, Inc.

Brands: 5 Wienerschnitzel

Years in Franchising: 18

We focus a lot on honoring what has worked historically, then finding ways to modernize and enhance those systems to fit today’s consumer and operational demands. To me, innovating on what already works has been a game-changer, instead of trying to completely start from scratch with new tech or systems. For us, that might mean updating how we communicate with guests, introducing new technology into our operations, or streamlining back-of-house systems to improve team efficiency. Every time we try something new, it’s grounded in our proven systems, and that’s what helps us stay consistent while still moving forward.

Matt Davis

Company: The Davis Restaurant Group

Brands: 21 Honey Baked Ham

Years in Franchising: 32

With a legacy brand like Honey Baked Ham, there are naturally some limitations around product development and brand consistency, but that doesn’t mean innovation is off the table. We focus on innovating in areas we can control, particularly operations, guest experience, and strategic store design. We’re rolling out digital menu boards in new locations and testing drive-thru formats, which allow us to meet today’s convenience-driven consumer expectations without compromising the brand’s identity.

On the menu side, we’ve seen real progress in expanding beyond the traditional holiday ham perception. Offerings like sliders, tailgate packs, and grab-and-go lunches have introduced new revenue streams and made Honey Baked Ham a year-round dining destination. These products give us the ability to serve a broader audience throughout the day and across more occasions, which has helped us grow and diversify our customer base.

Bryan Paquin

Company: Three Alarm Subs dba Firehouse Subs

Brands: 8 Firehouse Subs

Years in Franchising: 19

My son B.J. and I have implemented a comprehensive operational framework called the “10:30 experience” designed to maintain an impeccable guest experience from opening until closing. This includes meticulous attention to every customer touchpoint: parking lot, landscaping, building aesthetics, restrooms, menu boards, staff appearance, and all guest focal points. Our focus on cleanliness, hospitality, and adherence to brand standards ensures consistency. While leveraging franchisor tools, we enhance these with rigorous processes for order accuracy, table service, and guest interactions, ensuring every visitor receives a memorable experience.

Lucas Bergeson

Company: Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes of Wisconsin and Layne's Chicken Fingers of Wisconsin

Brands: 5 Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 2 Layne’s Chicken Fingers

Years in Franchising: 10

We’ve made a lot of improvements by listening to guest feedback through tools like Ovation. For example, we recently noticed recurring complaints about cold online orders. The estimated prep times were set too far in advance on our mobile app, so we worked closely with our team and corporate to determine the sweet spot, which was about seven minutes from order to bagging. Even during peak rush hours, that timing ensures the food stays hot and fresh.

We also partnered with Mooyah to test new ingredients, like a different type of potato for our hand-cut fries. It took three months of collecting guest feedback through Ovation before we made the decision to stick with our original product. Another example is a test that we’re conducting with a $4.99 Build Your Own Cheeseburger value offer to measure guest perception, add-on behavior, and overall visit frequency. All of this helps us use our marketing budget more effectively and make data-backed decisions that improve operations for not only our locations, but for the franchise system as a whole.

Franchisee Bytes

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor?

Brand awareness/marketing and operations systems. I believe this is why people decide to run a franchise in the first place. They sign up for a proven and known system.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin', 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs

For the most part, the flavor profile and quality of a brand are set before we sign on. I’d say the biggest things are creating a great vision for the future of the company and helping franchisees out with great marketing. To say it another way, “Where are we going, and how can we convey that message to our guests?”

-Alex Karcher, Operating Principal, JCK Restaurants, 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1 Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

The two most important things I rely on from my franchisor are marketing and supplies. National marketing helps the brand resonate with customers from all over, which can position franchise owners for success by helping build brand recognition. Without reliable access to supplies and products, we would not be able to run efficient daily operations.

-Yousuf Nabi, Owner & CEO of Gotham IP Inc., Gotham Cookies Inc., DBA Mrs. Fields Cookies, 10 Mrs. Fields, 10 Sbarro, 4 TCBY

Their leadership in developing and implementing marketing strategies to help grow our business in the local markets in which we operate. In addition, we also look forward to new and innovative training programs that corporate rolls out for our managers and crew members in support of our efforts to provide exceptional guest service.

-Phong Huynh, Co-Owner, Fuego Investment Inc., 30 El Pollo Loco

Clear systems and processes along with a strategic and effective marketing plan. These two pillars help drive consistency and growth across our locations.

-Lawrence Kourie, Multi-Unit Owner-Operator, 22 Dave’s Hot Chicken

Have a relationship built on trust and respect. In addition to having an established business model in place, any good franchisor should be open to feedback and collaboration. Franchisees should be able to bring solutions to improve profitable growth.

-Nadeem Saleem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 275 Papa Johns

A great national marketing strategy and brand awareness, menu innovation, and a great supply chain with tremendous buying power.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The most important thing I rely on from my franchisors is their commitment to protecting and promoting the brand at a national level. They provide strong operational support, maintain rigorous standards, and offer ongoing training, all of which help us ensure consistency and quality across my locations. The strength of the brand and its proven model are critical to my success, and I'm grateful for their ongoing support and alignment with my values.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe