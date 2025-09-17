Fad Foods Takes Over 5 Checkers & Rally's Units

Fad Foods, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Farhana Ali and Alvaro Sauma, recently took over as owners of five Checkers & Rally's locations in Memphis, Tennessee.

With more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Ali has built a strong track record operating Church's Texas Chicken, Burger King, and Checkers & Rally's restaurants across the country. She owns and operates more than 25 restaurants nationwide and is committed to delivering quality food, excellent guest service, and giving back to the communities her restaurants serve.

Supporting her vision, Sauma serves as director of operations for Fad Foods, overseeing 14 Church's Texas Chicken restaurants across Kansas and Missouri and helping drive growth within the Checkers & Rally's system. Since becoming a franchisee in 2019, Sauma has helped expand the portfolio across multiple markets, including Chicago and Northwest Indiana. With the addition of the Memphis restaurants, Fad Foods now owns and operates 10 Checkers & Rally's locations.

"We're proud to bring new ownership to these Memphis locations and invest in the communities they serve," Ali said. "Our goal is to provide great food, fresh restaurants, and a convenient, welcoming experience for every guest. From faster drive-thru service to updated technology, we want every visit to be easy, enjoyable, and reliable for the whole community."

The Memphis restaurants will undergo redesigns to align with Checkers & Rally's refreshed branding and updated look, creating a modern and engaging experience for guests.

"Farhana and Alvaro bring the expertise and energy needed to deliver the fast, fun, and craveable experience Checkers & Rally's is known for," said Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "With their focus on modernizing these Memphis locations and engaging the community, we're confident they'll continue to strengthen the brand and create memorable experiences for every guest."