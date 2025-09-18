 VIDEO: Navigating the Path to Future Growth

VIDEO: Navigating the Path to Future Growth

By: Kevin Behan | 687 Reads | 2 Shares

The 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) featured a general session titled: Navigating the Path to Future Growth – Choosing the Right Brand Growth Options, Overcoming Challenges, and Preparing for Obstacles in Turbulent Times.

The session featured several large, successful franchisees who shared their stories about how they built their enterprises, including insights on choosing the right brand for expansion. They discussed strategies for dealing with challenging times, underperforming units, and how they prepared for obstacles along the way. In building their business, these franchisees relied on hard work, skill, shrewd management, intuition, and often a little good luck or timing.

Rocco Fiorentino, CEO of Benetrends Financial, moderated the session with the following multi-unit franchisees:

  • Luis Ibarguengoytia, Pizza Hut, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Ling & Louie's, Applebee's, Panda Express
  • Dawn Lafreeda, Denny’s
  • David Ostrowe, Taco Bell, Burger King, Blaze Pizza, One Source Utility Service
  • Nauman Panjwani, Choice Hotels, Hilton Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Total Wireless by Verizon

See the video above for the full session from the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) about how several successful multi-unit franchisees have handled the ups and downs throughout their careers while successfully growing their businesses.

Published: September 18th, 2025

Share this Feature

Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

MSA Worldwide
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Vox-Pop-Uli
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

Class 101
Class 101 college planning franchise helps high school students get into better colleges and qualify for higher amounts of scholarships and financial...
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More
Vocelli Pizza®
At 1.1M AUV*, Vocelli Pizza® is the neighborhood pizza place with an exceptional product, great menu, user-friendly tech, and top support....
Cash Required:
$100,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters