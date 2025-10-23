IFA Launches

The International Franchise Association (IFA) recently announced the launch of “Franchise Means Local,” a national campaign with an initial $5 million spend, to showcase that franchises are locally owned and operated businesses deeply rooted in their communities.

“Franchise Means Local” uses digital storytelling to bring forward the personal stories of franchise entrepreneurs. While many people associate franchising with national brand names, the reality is that behind each location is a local small-business owner. The campaign will spotlight franchise owners across the country and how they create jobs and economic growth, support local causes and nonprofits, and strengthen the neighborhoods where they live and work.

“IFA is launching ‘Franchise Means Local’ to give voice to franchise business owners who deserve to have their stories heard,” said Matt Haller, IFA president and CEO. “These local entrepreneurs represent the best of American business. Franchising is too often misunderstood, and our goal is to put the real stories behind the businesses serving local communities and driving the American economy, while raising awareness of franchising as a path to local small business ownership.”

Voices from the campaign

By putting the faces and stories from franchise owners front and center, “Franchise Means Local” reveals a simple truth: franchise means local. The campaign will run nationally with digital, video, and social media storytelling. It will highlight franchise owners from diverse industries who are invested in the success of their neighborhoods.

View the stories of Clement Troutman (Tropical Smoothie Cafe) and Tanya Lee (Woofie’s) that will be featured in the campaign launch and visit FranchiseMeansLocal.org to learn more.

The economic and social impact of franchising

Franchises are often misunderstood as “big business,” but the numbers tell a different story:

9 million Americans are employed by franchise businesses

831,000 small businesses nationwide are franchises

$870 billion in annual economic output

81 percent of franchisees own and operate only one unit

Nearly one-third of franchise owners say they wouldn’t own a small business without franchising

“This campaign is a timely investment in the future of our business model,” said Ron Feldman, Chair of the IFA Foundation Board of Trustees, which is funding the effort. “Franchisees are not faceless; they are neighbors, community leaders, and entrepreneurs who chose franchising as their path to business ownership, whose investment and profit stay right in their communities. Sharing their stories and perspectives is critical to educating more people about the significant local impact of franchising.”