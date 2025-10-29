Gen Z Consumers: 44% Have Made a Purchase on Social Media
Gen Z is fast-tracking the shift from discovery to checkout on social platforms. Forty-four percent have already made a purchase on social media, and they're 82% more likely than the average consumer to say social and digital ads influence their buying decisions.
The Numerator Generations Hub leveraged verified purchase and survey data to uncover the generational differences in consumer behavior and the trends driving them. Here's what researchers learned about adult Gen Z households (born after 1995):
- Average annual spend (consumer packaged goods, general merchandise, and quick-service restaurant): $16,552; about 580 trips per year; $28 per trip.
- Top retailers by share of spend: Walmart (16%), Amazon (9%), Costco (6%), Target (6%), Kroger (4%).
- Favorite brands with Gen Z: The Ordinary (20%), Samyang (19%), Victoria's Secret (19%), Fenty Beauty (12%).
- Social commerce: 44% have purchased via social; 82% more likely than average to be influenced by social/digital ads.
- Customization: 57% prefer to tailor products to express themselves.
- Churn risk: 27% say brands don't connect authentically; Gen Z is 23% more likely to switch simply from brand fatigue.
- Work-life balance: 79% say it's a top factor when choosing a job (highest among generations).
- Demographics: 48% White, 26% Hispanic, 12% Black, 12% Asian; 72% don't have kids; 43% are low-income (<$40,000); geography splits urban 43%, suburban 34%, rural 23%.
Operator takeaways
- Build shoppable social: short-form video, creator partnerships, in-app checkout.
- Lead with authenticity: show people and process; avoid generic brand speak.
- Offer choice and control: modular menus, limited-time flavors, customizable bundles.
- Refresh often: micro-innovations counter brand fatigue.
- Match retail gravity: expect Walmart/Amazon-driven expectations on price, speed, and convenience.
Published: October 29th, 2025
