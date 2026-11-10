Franchisee Expanding Donatos Pizza into the Houston Area

Tyler Wheatley, a Houston native and University of Houston graduate who signed a three-store development agreement to introduce Donatos Pizza to Northeast Houston, will open his first unit on Nov. 14 at 15906 Woodland Hills Drive, Suite 200 in Humble, Texas

The Humble location marks not only Wheatley's first Donatos restaurant, but also the first Donatos Pizza location in the Houston market.

"After spending more than 20 years in technology, I was ready to build something of my own and create a business that could become a true family legacy. What drew me to Donatos more than anything was how closely the company's values align with my own," Wheatley said. "I believe in having a purpose beyond serving great food, investing in people and making a positive impact in the community. Donatos' commitment to serving others, supporting families and team members, and making people's days a little better really resonated with me. And, of course, there's the pizza. The Edge to Edge concept is unique, the product is outstanding, and I can't wait to introduce it to Houston."

The newest store is in a rapidly developing commercial corridor serving Humble, Atascocita, and Lake Houston communities. Wheatley plans to develop additional Donatos locations throughout Northeast Houston in the coming years as part of his three-store development agreement.

A lifelong Houstonian, Wheatley managed large-scale global software development teams throughout his career. Before entering the tech industry, he worked as a waiter and bartender, and he helped open restaurants. Those experiences helped spark a lasting passion for hospitality. Now, Wheatley is turning that passion into a family business. His two daughters are already expressing interest in joining the venture as it grows.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tyler to the Donatos family as we continue expanding across Texas," said Kevin King, president and CEO of Donatos Pizza. "Tyler brings a unique combination of business leadership, operational experience, and passion for hospitality. His commitment to building a family business and introducing Donatos to Houston makes him an outstanding franchise partner, and we're excited to bring our Edge to Edge pizza experience to this community."