Franchisee Mayer Zahid is marking his second Buffalo Wild Wings Go in the Reno, Nevada. It debuted on Nov. 25 at 1901 Silverada Boulevard in North Reno Plaza.

The launch follows his Virginia Street store earlier this spring, with an additional site slated to open next summer. Zahid brings more than two decades of industry experience, including operating El Pollo Loco and Blaze Pizza locations.

"Our family has been part of the Reno community for more than 20 years, and we've seen the rising demand for reliable, high-quality takeout food that fits into people's busy, day-to-day routines," Zahid said. "Buffalo Wild Wings Go gives guests meals that they know and love, with an experience that's quick, consistent, and built around convenience. It's a natural fit as we continue to grow throughout the Silver State."

The new location was designed with efficiency in mind. The space emphasizes order-ahead functionality and streamlined pickup.