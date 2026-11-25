Renata Sepe, who operates Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming locations in Canton and West Hartford, Connecticut, recently opened another unit of the pet grooming brand in Vernon, Connecticut.

"Opening our third Woof Gang is an exciting milestone," Sepe said. "We've experienced how much our communities value the personalized care, genuine love for pets, and neighborhood experience that make Woof Gang special. We're proud to continue growing with a brand we believe in and can't wait to bring Grooming with Love to even more dogs and their families in Connecticut."

Sepe's most recent location is Woof Gang's 350th opening.

"Opening our 350th location is another exciting chapter in our growth story," said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. "Every new location brings our brand, our culture, and our commitment to exceptional pet care to another community and gives pet parents a new option in the care and pampering of their furry family member. Our franchise partners are demonstrating the continued growth opportunities within the Woof Gang franchise system, and we're proud to be building something special with these partners, pet parents, and the communities we operate in."