 Former CEO To Open New Potbelly Location
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Former CEO To Open New Potbelly Location

By: M. Scott Morris | 1,422 Reads | 4 Shares Add Franchising.com

Former CEO To Open New Potbelly Location

Former Potbelly CEO and longtime brand leader Bryant Keil of The Keil Group and his son, Hampden, plan to open a Potbelly unit in Waldorf Station, Maryland. It's scheduled to open on Nov. 12. 

Bryant Keil purchased the original Potbelly shop in Chicago in 1996 and helped transform the neighborhood sandwich concept into a national brand, growing it to 250 locations by 2008. Decades later, he returned to Potbelly as a franchisee with Hampden, acquiring 12 existing Maryland shops and committing to develop 15 new shops across the state. The Waldorf opening continues that growth while bringing the Keil family's longstanding connection to the brand into Charles County. 

"Three decades after I purchased the original Potbelly shop, one of the most rewarding parts of returning to the brand as a franchisee has been the opportunity to grow it with my son," Bryant Keil said. "Hampden grew up with Potbelly, and now we're building our family business and bringing the brand to new communities together. We look forward to getting to know our neighbors in Waldorf and creating the kind of shop guests will want to make part of their everyday routines." 

Situated within Waldorf Station, a new 150-acre mixed-use center taking shape at the gateway to Charles County, the Potbelly shop joins a growing collection of restaurants, retail, and residential development at the prominent intersection of U.S. 301 and Maryland Route 5.

Published: November 11th, 2026

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