Challenge the Pros: Lisa Montanio on Attracting the Most Promising Prospects

"How do you appeal to and attract the most promising prospects?"

Lisa Montanio

Director of Franchise Development

CMIT Solutions

Attracting top-tier franchise prospects is about fostering a diverse, inclusive, and supportive environment where CMIT Solutions business owners can thrive. Our franchise network has unique strengths, perspectives, and talents, offering opportunities that align with both professional ambitions and personal goals. While we welcome individuals from all backgrounds, there is a strategic emphasis on veterans and women as part of our 2025 vision.

Veterans possess qualities that seamlessly align with the CMIT franchise model. Their leadership, discipline, and ability to work within structured processes position them as exceptional business owners. Veterans often approach challenges with a mission-driven focus, and CMIT’s franchise system provides opportunities that allow them to continue serving their communities. In addition to helping veterans navigate the transition from military to careers, CMIT also addresses barriers by providing tailored support and resources to make business ownership accessible.

Women bring adaptability, resilience, and a unique ability to balance priorities—traits that enable them to excel as business owners. CMIT Solutions understands the challenges women often face, particularly in navigating industries where they are underrepresented. By offering a business model that promotes flexibility and work-life balance, CMIT empowers women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures while maintaining their other commitments. The franchise opportunity also fosters a supportive environment where women can connect, mentor, and collaborate. This approach ensures that female franchisees feel empowered to take control of their careers and build financial independence.

To further enhance the appeal to these groups, CMIT provides comprehensive training, ongoing resources, and a strong support network. Franchisees benefit from the collaborative spirit within the CMIT community, which combines the personalized attention of locally owned businesses with the collective strength of a national network. This dual approach ensures every franchise owner has access to enterprise-level technology and industry-leading expertise while serving their local markets.