Q&A with Next Day Access Franchisee April Springer

Name: April Springer

Title: Business Partner - Kansas City, Tucson, Phoenix. VP - Minnesota, Pittsburgh

Brands: Next Day Access

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 5

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I have always had a passion for service. Volunteering, being a part of a cause, and seeing the impact of giving your time to others. Prior to attending college, I chose human resources for a career path, as my idea of service was serving a company and the people that make it. I knew my former life in recruiting was providing a service, but it didn’t fulfill a passion inside of me. When I started with Next Day Access, the amount of service we provided each day was incredible and I knew I’d found the right place.

How did you choose the home services sector and Next Day Access?

To be honest, it kind of found me by accident and I’m so glad that it did. When I met my soon-to-be partners, they were at a breaking point for growth in their business. I had a conversation with them about their business and it lit a fire inside me. This pivotal moment was the catalyst for what brought me into this sector.

Being able to provide solutions for families to keep loved ones at home made sense. Our solutions can offer a more cost-effective way to maintain independence at home.

My first month in the network was when Covid-19 shut down the nation. The pandemic caused so much fear with people not able to see loved ones that when we were able to find solutions to get family members home, the tears of joy and thankfulness were overwhelming.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

The ability to react, but in a service-driven way. You must be nimble. Being able to empathize and quickly put yourself in other peoples’ shoes. There hasn’t been a day since I’ve been here that hasn’t required the ability to think on my feet to find a solution.

How has Next Day Access given you and other women in the system an opportunity to thrive as business owners?

Our system has supported me and given me the ability to expand and grow. Even though our brand is more of a male-dominated industry, my partners gave me the bandwidth to have a strong voice and opinion and latitude to make choices. I’m not discredited, but rather

respected. If you surround yourself with the right partners, team, and suppliers you can find success. I was fortunate enough to come into this brand and learn from the best in our business. I took everything I learned in two years and implemented it into my first territory. This gave us the ability to launch the first Next Day Access franchise to exceed $1 million in revenue in its first year.

How do you balance your responsibilities as a multi-unit franchise owner along with those in your personal life being a mother and wife?

This has become the hardest part of the challenge since my kids are both young and are very active. I want so much to be a part of every moment they have, but I know the demands at work are from people who likely need something for their safety. I soak up every moment I can when I am at home with my kids. It’s hard to miss moments of their first lost tooth or sporting events, but thankfully technology allows us to still feel connected in those moments.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

This answer would really depend on the market. I know in my home state of Minnesota it’s almost a natural progression in a conversation. It seems like even a night out for dinner with friends turns into a conversation about someone’s relative going through something that could benefit from our products. In other states, it’s getting in front of organizations that may use us, talking to people in our other locations who may have contacts in the related markets, campaigns, and marketing materials. It may also just be walking into facilities to see how we can partner with them. There really isn’t a magic formula, and it’s really catered to the location.

What are some keys to being able to operate Next Day Access franchises throughout several different states?

It requires a lot of agility. I’m constantly changing gears and topics to keep up. Finding good people to support each location is vital as well. If I step away for a meeting or conference, I have confidence that the coordinators in the office will keep everything moving forward. In addition, our reliable field staff is the backbone of each location's operation. They are the ones who are the face of our business and in clients' homes each day. It is important to make sure communication between the office and field staff is constantly happening. When issues arise, I must be able to assess if I’m leaving the next day to visit in person or if it’s something that can be managed from another location.

What would you recommend to any woman who is considering franchise ownership?

I would say to surround yourself with the right people in your corner. It’s impossible to know everything but having driven and like-minded business partners really helps. I’d recommend finding an industry that makes you feel good about what you do.