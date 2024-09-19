Ace Hardware Unveils New Store Concept

Ace Hardware recently introduced its Elevate Ace experiential concept that will be incorporated into its existing stores over the next five years. In celebration of the company's 100th anniversary, the new design will focus on enhancing the customer experience while driving store growth.

Ace introduced the concept with a fully built-out 13,000-square-foot model store inside the McCormick Place convention center during the company's convention in Chicago in August. Ace sought to create an in-store shopping experience with the new model that can't be matched online. The chain has more than 5,000 stores across the United States.

Here are some of the key features of the Elevate Ace experiential store model:

Premium brand showrooms: The new model will feature some of the store's best and most exclusive brands such as Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Craftsman, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ego, and Stihl in a brand-immersive shopping environment that is unique to Ace.

Inspiring and stimulating store design: The Elevate Ace flagship store model will include an outdoor space with a live goods display and grilling space for demos and events.

Enhanced customer service: The store model enhances Ace’s customer service to ensure that the new and evolving trends in consumer shopping patterns are addressed throughout the location.

New assortments and features: Ace retailers will benefit from new product assortments and features designed to drive sales and enhance the overall consumer shopping experience.

“Elevate Ace is not just a new store format, it's our vision to become famous for four things in the neighborhoods we serve; namely Paint, Power, Backyards & Barbeque, and Home Preservation,” said Ace Hardware president and CEO John Venhuizen. “We believe in the power of local, and this initiative strengthens our community ties by creating experiential spaces that are not only places to shop but also places to connect. Our neighbors will benefit from locally relevant, premium products, expert advice, and immersive retail innovation. With Elevate Ace, we are setting a new industry standard as we aspire to truly be the best, most helpful store on the planet.”

The Elevate Ace format will be introduced in limited locations this year, with the full roll-out in new and existing stores launching in January 2025 and over the next five years. Venhuizen added that Ace Hardware will spend more than $1 billion in opening new locations and remodeling existing stores over that timeframe, with the store remodel being the center of the investment.

Ace Hardware also announced a partnership with VusionGroup to start using advanced digital shelf label technology in its stores to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. The technology features real-time updates for pricing and LED displays for improved in-store kiosks and navigation. It will help streamline operations and allow store managers and employees to better serve the customers. The new platform enables Ace Hardware to track, monitor, and manage digital price tags and loT devices remotely, streamlining the process.