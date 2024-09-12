AlphaGraphics Wins Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Technology

AlphaGraphics was named one of the winners of Franchise Update's Franchise Innovation Awards in the category of Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services.

The company, which is a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, developed a program for its franchisees and a new customer service team to enhance its e-commerce offerings. A key way AlphaGraphics uses innovative technology is through the development of agEnterprise, a new brand management platform tailored to meet the unique needs of franchises and other multi-location businesses.

AlphaGraphics wanted to connect people through an easy to use online platform to a full selection of high quality printed products, sold nationally and produced locally. Their goals were to connect with the new age of customers, promote and grow brand awareness, generate new leads for their franchisees, and drive manufacturing and quality standards.

Through market research, AlphaGraphics learned their customers wanted assistance with design and graphics, more direct access to design tools and resources, and greater convenience and proximity for doing business. The company upgraded its technology services in a number of areas to meet the needs of its customers.

AlphaGraphics partnered with Canva, developed a Certified Center program for its franchisees, and a new customer service team to upgrade its e-commerce storefront. The company also shifted to a national pricing model for e-commerce purchases. While other online companies print out of one facility and ship the product across the country, AlphaGraphics is able to save on cost and increase speed with their local distribution capabilities.

Their agEnterprise clients receive a customized site that serves as a centralized hub for branded and customizable marketing assets, allowing businesses to personalize while still adhering to brand guidelines. Clients are assigned an account manager to ensure multi-location consistency and support marketing asset creation. Having access to this fully integrated platform also saves businesses up to 30 percent by consolidating marketing tools.

Custom reporting tools enable marketing teams to manage funds, co-op dollars, and campaign costs with enhanced visibility. With more than 230 locations nationwide, AlphaGraphics offers local production and marketing support, resulting in quicker turnaround times, cost savings, and a reduced carbon footprint.

After launching the program in Q3 2023, by the end of the year 70 percent of its centers had either started or completed the certification program required to participate. The volume of orders increased from 50-75 percent each month after launch and the average order value increased 62 percent from the first month until the end of the year. The Certified Center program enables centers to take on more intensive jobs with brands that have complex brand requirements.

“At AlphaGraphics, our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology is rooted in our desire to provide unmatched value to our franchisees and customers,” said Ryan Farris, CFE, president and COO of AlphaGraphics. “Winning the Most Innovative Use of Technology award is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and excellence. agEnterprise is a prime example of how we continuously evolve to meet the needs of today's dynamic market, ensuring our clients can maintain effortless brand consistency and drive business growth.”

You can read more about AlphaGraphics' new brand management platform and the other Franchise Innovation Award winners in the Q3 issue of Franchise Update magazine HERE.