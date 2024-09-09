Are there other multi-unit franchisees, inside or outside of the restaurant industry, whom you look up to or learn from? Part 2

In our previous issue we asked this same question to several other multi-unit restaurant franchisees. One of them was Greg Flynn, the country’s largest franchisee, who is now approaching 3,000 units. He responded, “There are many I admire, but the top of my list is probably Ed Doherty.” So we asked Doherty who he admires or learns from. We also asked Zane Tankel, another franchising pioneer in the Greater New York City area, who’s known Doherty for 30 years and has quite an impressive track record of his own.

ED DOHERTY

Company: Chair and CEO, Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Brands: 80 Applebee’s, 54 Panera, 19 Wendy’s, 14 Sola Salon Studios, 2 Chevys Fresh Mex, and 1 Jinya Ramen Bar. Also, two independent, proprietary concepts: The Shannon Rose Irish Pub (2), and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (2)

Years in franchising: 50-plus, starting in 1973 as a real estate manager for Burger King Corp. I started Doherty Enterprises in 1985 when I acquired 19 Roy Rogers Restaurants from Marriott Corp.

How can you not admire Greg Flynn? I’ve known him since 1999 and admire how he’s built his company. He’s put together a great organization and is highly admired by every franchisee and franchisor, even the brands he’s not in. He’s used private equity for access to cash to build an outstanding and very profitable business. I have a different model—we’re family-owned. Both models are good and successful.

Other influences: I was at Marriott from 1975 to 1985. I learned a lot from Bill and Dick Marriott as I rose through the ranks, holding managerial positions in real estate, marketing, franchising and operations management. John Dasburg, a top financial executive at Marriott, was a mentor when I was head of Big Boy Restaurants of America. John went on to be CEO of Northwest Airlines.

ZANE TANKEL

Company: Chair/CEO, Apple-Metro

Brands: Applebee’s

Years in franchising: 30

I don’t look up to a lot of people, but I can think of two. First is Allen Bernstein, who spent 17 years as Chair of Morton’s of Chicago. He expanded the brand in the U.S. and into Canada and Asia using private equity. I admire his vision to apply the fast-food model to the steakhouse brand. After all, how hard is it to grill a steak? [Editor: Bernstein’s New York Times obituary described this as applying “a Big Mac approach to filet mignon.”] I got into franchising because of my friendship with him.

This was also my inspiration for bringing Applebee’s to New York City. Applebee’s had no model at the time for an urban location. This past January, I sold 21 of my 23 New York Metro Applebee’s to Ed Doherty, who I’ve known since 1994. I kept one in Staten Island and one just north of Times Square—the world’s largest and top-grossing Applebee’s. It’s 3 stories, 14,000 sq. ft., and can accommodate 400 diners.

Second is Walt Disney. I may not be all that smart, but I always felt I could motivate untrained, unskilled people. How to do this at the lower end of the pay scale is a challenge, but that’s what Walt Disney could do with his company’s lower-wage employees: have them take pride in their work.

TOYA EVANS

Company: Co-owner, Healthy Living Ventures

Brands: 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafes, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, 1 Via Skin Medical Spa

Years in franchising: 9

Toya Evans, the 2022 Spirit of Franchising MVP (Most Valuable Performer), was selected for her extraordinary and enduring performance, growth, and community giving. She was profiled in the Q3 issue of Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

I can think of two people: Nick Crouch, CEO & Co-Founder of Dyne Hospitality Group, and Rylan Miller, CEO of Zenith Investment Group and a multi-unit franchisee of Tropical Smoothie Cafe and 810 Billiards & Bowling.

JOHN METZ

Company: CEO & Founder, RREMC Restaurants

Units: 62 Denny’s, 5 Hurricane Grill & Wings, 2 Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Years in franchising: 22

John Metz is Past Chair of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and former franchisor of Hurricane Grill & Wings, which he sold to FAT Brands in 2018.

I actually spend more time with smaller franchisees learning some of their issues. I then use this information to see if we are having similar issues. I have many large Denny’s franchisees that I speak with regularly, but they tend to only share information when asked.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What is your pet peeve these days?

I feel I am focused on growth and constantly thinking ahead. I am of the mindset that I want things done yesterday. I don't react well when people are not punctual or plan and execute things in a timely manner.

—Nadeem Saleem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

People who are late and events that start late.

—Bill Mathis, Multi-Unit Franchisee, 3 Subway, 1 Caribou with 4 more in construction

When others are dishonest or not punctual.

—Alex Carney, Vice President/Franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, 11 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, three 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

People wasting my time. Time is an invaluable resource and something you can’t get back.

—Stephanie Moseley, President, Pisa Pie Enterprises, 6 Marco’s Pizza

Inefficiency. I hate inefficiency, especially with time. Every minute of my day is tracked, so I can’t identify with those who waste time. We have 24 hours in a day, so we need to spend our time wisely.

—Milo Leakehe, Managing Partner, Imbue Capital, 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Stores, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 Solve Pest Pros

When people don’t ask questions.

—Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry’s, 2 Starbucks

I am a really good listener, so when people don’t listen, it frustrates me.

—Bill Aseere, CEO, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, 17 Donatos Pizza, 3 Guthrie’s Chicken, 2 Whit’s Frozen Custard

Aggressive business tactics. I also learned from my father to find win-win solutions. While it is important to have the ability to be shrewd, you shouldn’t always feel like you have to get one over on another.

—Harsh Ghai, CEO, Ghai Management Services, 140 Burger King, 36 Taco Bell, 28 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen