Arnold Joins Steak and Ale's Resurgence

Roy Arnold, CEO of Kansas-based Endeavor Properties, is helping to revive a beloved brand. This month, he opened a Steak and Ale restaurant in Burnsville, Minnesota.

"From the moment we announced the launch, my phone has been blowing up and my inbox has been overflowing," Arnold said. "The media, S&A alumni and steak lovers alike have been patiently waiting for any news about our reopening, and I am thrilled to be able to deliver on their excitement."

He entered into a 15-store franchise agreement in the Midwest that includes exclusive rights for expansion of Steak and Ale, Bennigan's and Bennigan's On The Fly in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Founded in 1966 by Norman Brinker, Steak and Ale was the original casual dining steakhouse. At its peak, the brand counted more than 110 locations worldwide. It's been redefined as a 21st-century polished-casual concept, which should interest the "Steak and Ale's Comeback" Facebook group's more than 50,000 members.

"I truly feel honored, humbled, and privileged to be a part of Steak and Ale's comeback story," said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. "My wife Gwen and I purchased the rights to the concept several years ago with the dream of bringing it back for the legions of people who, like us, are nostalgic for its return. Of course, we wanted to take our time to get it right–and I think everyone will be extremely pleased with the end result. The restaurant is absolutely gorgeous, and the menu is just as amazing as we all remember."