Awan Taking The Red Chickz to North Carolina

Kamran Awan, founder, president, and CEO of Greensboro, North Carolina-based Mega Hotel Management, has finalized a 10-unit development deal to bring The Red Chickz to North Carolina, expanding the Los Angeles brand to the East Coast for the first time.

Awan owns and manages 10 hotels, five Restaurants, two real estate offices, a Vitamin Shoppe franchise, and a jewelry store in North Carolina.

"We are incredibly excited to bring The Red Chickz's unique and flavorful take on Nashville Hot Chicken to North Carolina," said Shawn Lalehzarian, co-founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "This expansion is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and franchise partners. Kamran Awan's extensive experience and successful track record in the franchising industry make him the perfect partner to help us spread our 'Hotter Than You' mantra beyond California."

The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels and more unconventional items, like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and cauliflower options. Sides include cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options.

"North Carolina's vibrant communities and strong economic growth make it an ideal location for our next wave of franchises," Lalehzarian said. "We are thrilled to bring our signature hot chicken to the East Coast and are confident that North Carolinians will embrace our unique flavors and welcoming atmosphere."