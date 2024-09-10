Bowmans To Open Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Stores

Jim and Tyler Bowman, a father-son team, agreed to build three Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii units in central New Jersey. The brand's first New Jersey location is set to open in Hackensack in late September.

The father-son team boasts successful careers in the IT industry. After retirement, Jim Bowman was searching for new opportunities in a different field. This, paired with Tyler Bowman's desire to pursue entrepreneurship, led them on a quest for business ownership.

"As we exited the world of IT, we were in search of an exciting brand that stood out among competitors," Tyler Bowman said. "The quality of Bad Ass Coffee's products and the in-store experience are something that really separates it from the major chains. As a longtime central New Jersey resident, I can attest to the fact that there's really nothing like it here. I'm excited to bring a whole new set of flavors to our communities and people who appreciate a great cup of coffee."

Having familiarity with the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand from frequenting the shops in Florida, the two began looking into the business opportunity. They are currently in site selection, targeting New Brunswick, Princeton, and Somerville.

"Having the opportunity to join an emerging brand at the ground level in a new market is truly a unique opportunity," Jim Bowman said. "We're able to be a part of the growth journey and play a role in growing Bad Ass Coffee's nationwide footprint."

Multi-unit growth continues to play a pivotal role in Bad Ass Coffee's franchise expansion strategy. More than 70% of the system is comprised of multi-unit operators.

"The Bowmans are ideal franchise partners to join our 'ohana,'" said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. " This move into such a dynamic, key development state energizes our New Jersey expansion and helps us to reach more Bad Ass Coffee lovers than ever before."