Challenge the Pros: Ammy Harrison discusses emphasizing the customer experience

"How do you emphasize the customer experience when working with franchise leads and prospects?"

Ammy Harrison

VP of Development & Strategy

Penn Station East Coast Subs

At Penn Station East Coast Subs, we strive to prioritize this aspect right from the onset, ensuring alignment with potential franchisees’ business objectives.

Our approach begins with a comprehensive overview during the initial inquiry process, delving into our brand’s history, unwavering commitment to product quality, our acclaimed training program, operational support, and robust marketing and technology resources. During discovery day, candidates receive deeper insights into these critical aspects along with clear expectations from each department head, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing the customer journey.

With our efficient, streamlined operational platform and continuous support and guidance, our goal is to empower franchisees to consistently deliver exceptional service and quality. Our emphasis on preparing products fresh in front of the customer allows franchisees to showcase our brand’s commitment to quality in real-time, further elevating the customer experience.

From the outset, we stress the significance of operational excellence in driving customer satisfaction. We urge franchisees to foster genuine connections and memorable experiences that resonate with patrons long after they depart our establishments.

Our approach to franchise development is grounded in a shared vision and commitment to enriching the customer experience. The objective in the initial franchising process is to equip prospective franchisee candidates with the comprehensive information they need to make the best business decisions. We want to ensure the parties are aligned on the importance of providing a wonderful customer experience each and every time.