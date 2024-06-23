Challenge the Pros: Josh York discusses using AI and ChatGPT at GymGuyz

“How are you using tools such as AI and ChatGPT in your lead generation and recruitment efforts?"

Josh York

Founder & CEO

GymGuyz

As the wellness market grows from being a $53 billion market in 2022 to an industry with $74.9 billion in projected revenue in 2030, GymGuyz remains steadfast in its commitment to expand its reach and empower clients.

Closing out 2023 with record-setting growth numbers, we are expanding into an additional 170 cities with a projection of 75 more territories for 2024. With this aggressive growth, we have started using ChatGPT to help us research prospective franchisees, execute key franchise messaging, and save time on daily tasks. It opens up more creative time for our team and allows us to elevate our sales messaging.

One of the ways we make use of ChatGPT is by using it on our web platforms to filter new franchisee leads. When you go on our website to research franchise opportunities with GymGuyz, we have an AI-powered chatbot that can answer questions and help collect contact information to fuel our franchise development efforts. By automating this process, we created a responsive and efficient platform that shares pre-approved messaging and facts about us.

ChatGPT helps us gather information about what prospective franchisees are curious about, so by the time we connect with them on the phone, the conversation is more personal and addresses deeper questions earlier on in the process.

The majority of our franchise owners take a very hands-on role within their businesses, especially in the recruitment process. Our clients value having the one-on-one experience of personal training, so finding candidates who align with the GymGuyz attitude tends to be about conversations that happen in person. We do have certain certifications that trainers are required to have to offer personal training sessions, and we use ChatGPT to scan resumes and applications for that essential qualification. By leveraging AI technology to do this initial sweep of candidates in our franchise owners’ recruitment efforts, we save both franchise owners and candidates’ time.

Core to GymGuyz’s mission is to emphasize the importance of the human connection, especially within fitness. By making use of ChatGPT, our franchise owners are saving time on repetitive, time-intensive tasks.