Challenge the Pros: Paul Damico discusses recruiting multi-unit franchisees

“How do you identify, target, and recruit multi-unit franchisees to your brand?”

Paul Damico

Chief Executive Officer

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

As a fast-casual-plus Mexican restaurant concept with a full bar and three dayparts, we offer multi-unit franchisees the ability to fully capitalize on their investment and to join a very on-trend brand with tremendous opportunity for growth in new markets nationwide.

We’ve focused our recruitment efforts on multi-unit franchisee groups with a proven track record in the restaurant and hospitality industries that possess the financial strength and operational expertise to manage multiple locations. We strategically source qualified candidates with a deep understanding of their respective markets through a presence at key industry events. We use targeted market outreach through both digital and PR efforts, and we tap our industry networks to identify qualified operators eager to expand their portfolios with us.

We offer a variety of shop models for operators, including our traditional prototype, smaller footprint taqueria, and a freestanding drive-thru, allowing more flexibility as real estate concerns stay top of mind. Our franchisees receive extensive training and operational support, taking operators through tried and tested processes, like recipe preparation and working in our taco production kitchen. We work closely with our franchisees to equip them with our ingredients and supplies to deliver our Baja-style, chef-driven menu and attractive bar program we’re known for.

Fuzzy’s was acquired by Dine Brands in December 2022, so franchisees also benefit from a dynamic brand leadership team and best-in-class restaurant support center that serves nearly 3,600 restaurants globally across three leading restaurant brands. And we’re just beginning to realize the interest in Fuzzy’s from other existing Dine Brands franchisees.

Fuzzy’s today has nearly 130 locations open in 18 states and is gaining momentum in the fast-casual-plus segment, enticing qualified prospects who share the same passion and commitment to growth.