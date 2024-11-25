Challenge the Pros: Jeremy Vitaro discusses recruiting multi-unit franchisees

“How do you identify, target, and recruit multi-unit franchisees to your brand?”

Jeremy Vitaro

Chief Development Officer

Qdoba

At Qdoba, our strategic approach to identifying, targeting, and recruiting multi-unit franchisees is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. We seek franchisees with a proven track record in the industry, specifically those experienced in managing multiple locations. Key attributes we look for include operational expertise, financial capacity, a growth-oriented mindset, and alignment with Qdoba’s brand values and culture.

Building strong relationships is key to identifying and recruiting qualified multi-unit franchisees. We leverage our industry network through conferences, expos, and associations while also employing data-driven marketing and digital outreach—targeted social media, email marketing, and online advertising—to attract potential candidates in high-growth markets. Existing franchisees and industry partners are encouraged to provide referrals, further strengthening our pipeline. Once interest is sparked, our development team takes over, providing in-depth information about the Qdoba brand: its diverse menu, strong market presence, and comprehensive support system. Personalized meetings are then arranged to delve into the goals and expectations of each prospective franchisee, ensuring a perfect fit for both parties.

Thorough due diligence is conducted to evaluate financial stability, operational history, and market potential of prospective franchisees, ensuring they meet our stringent criteria for multi-unit ownership. Qdoba offers a virtual discovery day to prospective franchisees as an exclusive opportunity to meet the team, delve into the brand’s unique offerings, and have all their questions answered. Once approved and the franchise agreement has been executed, franchisees receive comprehensive support: site selection assistance, training programs, marketing support, and ongoing operational guidance.

Franchisees are drawn to Qdoba for several compelling reasons. The flexible restaurant formats we provide allow for a variety of location options from traditional storefronts to nontraditional venues. Our innovative and customizable menu appeals to a wide range of customers, driving repeat business and fostering customer loyalty. Additionally, the comprehensive support we provide ensures our franchisees have the tools they need to succeed. This approach ensures we build a strong, committed franchise network that drives our brand forward, enhancing our market presence and achieving sustained growth.