Challenge the Pros: Rich Roneree discusses emphasizing the customer experience

"How do you emphasize the customer experience when working with franchise leads and prospects?"

Rich Roneree

Director of Franchise Development

Bodybar Pilates

When working with franchise leads and prospects at Bodybar Pilates, emphasizing the customer experience is integral to our approach, ensuring that potential franchisees understand the paramount importance of the end customer’s journey in our studios. Here are six ways we make this emphasis clear:

1) Showcasing the model: We begin by showcasing our customer-centric business model to prospects, illustrating how every aspect of Bodybar Pilates is designed around enhancing the member experience. From the layout of our studios to the structure of our classes and the training of our instructors, we demonstrate how these elements contribute to a positive, empowering environment for our clients.

2) Training and support: We emphasize the comprehensive training and ongoing support that franchisees receive. Training is focused on operations and delivering exceptional customer service. This includes understanding customer needs, creating welcoming studio environments, and fostering community among members. We make it clear that our success is measured by the satisfaction and loyalty of our customers.

3) Community building: Prospective franchisees are introduced to our philosophy of building microcommunities within their studios. We discuss strategies for creating a supportive atmosphere where customers feel valued, connected, and part of something bigger than a fitness class. This approach to community building is a key differentiator and a critical aspect of the customer experience.

4) Real-world examples: We share success stories and testimonials from existing franchisees, highlighting how focusing on the customer experience has driven their success. This includes examples of innovative customer engagement strategies, community events, and feedback mechanisms that have enhanced customer satisfaction and retention.

5) Franchise owner feedback loop: We work closely with our franchisees to gather insights and feedback on the customer experience directly from the front lines. This partnership allows us to refine and enhance our model continuously, ensuring that we remain responsive to the needs of our customers. It underscores the importance of a symbiotic relationship where franchisees are empowered to share their observations and innovations, contributing to the brand’s evolution and success.

6) Brand reputation: Finally, we discuss how the collective focus on customer experience across all Bodybar Pilates locations contributes to a strong brand reputation. This reputation benefits all franchisees by attracting customers seeking a fitness experience that is about physical health and feeling supported, motivated, and part of a welcoming community.

By emphasizing these points, we ensure that franchise leads and prospects understand that at Bodybar Pilates, the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do.