Challenge the Pros: Tom Wood discusses using AI and ChatGPT at Floor Coverings International

“How are you using tools such as AI and ChatGPT in your lead generation and recruitment efforts at Floor Coverings International?"

Tom Wood

CEO

Floor Coverings International

Over the past three decades, Floor Coverings International has leveraged the latest innovations in technology to perfect our business practices. We pride ourselves on the relationships we build with customers, and by implementing artificial intelligence and tools like ChatGPT, we have been able to strengthen those relationships while also enhancing our franchise development strategy.

From candidate vetting and content creation to data analysis and lead management, these technologies are contributing to increased efficiency, informed decision-making, and a more streamlined process. We consider AI an essential tool in our arsenal. Every day, our corporate team uses it to support our franchisees; local owners and sales and design associates make use of it to streamline communications with clients.

For our franchise development efforts, AI has been an asset in helping to narrow down prospective candidates. By incorporating AI algorithms, we can quickly analyze and assess potential franchisee profiles. AI helps our team filter inquiries, so promising candidates are separated from those who might not be the best fit for our business model. This expedites the process and ensures that only qualified candidates move forward in the selection pipeline.

AI is instrumental in gathering information on potential growth markets and assessing their availability. Floor Coverings International uses AI to analyze specific zip codes, which helps direct lead generation efforts. Rather than manually researching the regional competition, AI helps us gather insights that aid in strategic decision-making regarding market expansion. This data-driven approach helps in optimizing resource allocation and focusing efforts on areas with high-growth potential.

Content creation is another key area where AI technology has made a significant impact on Floor Coverings International. For example, we leverage it to maintain an active online presence by promoting our brand across various platforms, including social, website, e-newsletters, and more. Automated content creation assists our team in creating consistent messaging, which allows for a more cohesive and recognizable brand image.

For lead management, we use AI to create key recruitment messages that play a vital role in maintaining communication with leads and guiding them through the franchise funnel. Automated texts prove successful in both scheduling appointments with franchisee leads and with potential customers for our franchisees. This helps ensure a seamless process that is engaging for candidates and customers alike. In the future, we will be integrating tools like HubSpot and Lumen to further enhance efficiency and take our use of AI to the next level.