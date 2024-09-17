 Chaves Signs Bodybar Pilates' 100th Agreement
Chaves Signs Bodybar Pilates' 100th Agreement

By: M. Scott Morris | 175 Reads | 1 Shares

Chaves Signs Bodybar Pilates' 100th Agreement

Bodybar Pilates' 10th franchisee, Sarah Chaves, recently signed the company's 100th franchisee agreement. Chaves will expand her presence in the Tampa Bay area with a second studio.

"Becoming the 100th franchisee of Bodybar Pilates is an incredible honor, especially as someone who has been with the brand since it was just beginning to grow," Chaves said. "I've seen firsthand the positive impact our studios have on the community, and I'm thrilled to bring another location to Tampa Bay." 

Reaching the 100-unit mark is a milestone that less than 20% of franchises achieve. Bodybar Pilates expects an additional 15 studios to open before the end of the year.

"Reaching 50 locations open and 100 locations sold is a testament to the strength of our franchise model and the dedication of our franchisees. Our momentum is not just about the numbers, but about enriching communities and expanding the reach of our fitness community nationwide," says Matt McCollum, CEO of Bodybar Pilates. "With our ambitious expansion plans, including 15 more studios opening this year, we're excited to continue providing business opportunities for passionate entrepreneurs."

 

Published: September 17th, 2024

