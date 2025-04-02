The Integritty Group Signs 23-Unit PayMore Deal

The Integritty Group, a group of seasoned franchise operators with nearly 50 units across prominent brands, like Qdoba Mexican Eats and Dave's Hot Chicken, signed a 23-unit deal to develop PayMore locations in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Led by founders Pranav Desai, Jiger Patel, Raj Mahadevia, and Manisha Patel, the group brings extensive experience in developing and scaling multi-unit operations. The portfolio spans across various markets, including fast-casual and full-service restaurants. The group's decision to invest in PayMore marks its first non-food venture, signaling a strategic move toward diversification.

"We were drawn to PayMore for its efficient operations and minimal staffing requirements," Pranav Desai said. "Unlike restaurants that need 40 to 60 employees, PayMore can operate with just two to four, making it easier to scale and stay profitable. It offers a simple, scalable, and financially rewarding business model without needing to reinvent the wheel."

The decision to diversify beyond the restaurant sector was driven by the operational advantages PayMore offers. After successfully operating fast-casual brands, the team recognized the appeal of PayMore's low labor requirements, small real estate footprint, and scalable business model.

The group plans to open its first PayMore location in central South Jersey with future stores targeted for North Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida. While the immediate focus is on locations close to its headquarters in New Jersey, the group remains open to strategic opportunities across its core markets.