CMO Roundtable with MassageLuXe' VP of Marketing, Stephanie Hill

"How do customer feedback and data analytics enhance customer experience?"

Stephanie Hill

VP of Marketing

MassageLuXe

As the VP of marketing for MassageLuXe since its inception in 2007, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to truly listen to our customers and use that insight to create a better experience. Customer feedback and data analytics are both essential tools that help us shape the way we serve our clients, but what really matters is how we use those tools to make each person’s experience special.

When it comes to feedback, we view every comment as an opportunity to learn and grow. Whether it’s through conversations in spa post-massage, social media, or online reviews, we’re always paying attention. What our clients tell us—both the good and the not so good—helps us understand what matters most to them. Maybe it’s the warmth of the welcome when they walk through the door, our employees standing to greet them by name, the skill of their massage therapist or esthetician, or how easy it was to book their appointment. By addressing their concerns quickly and celebrating the things that resonate, we’re able to create an environment where our clients feel heard and valued, which is something we take seriously.

On the data side, we rely on analytics to really get to know our clients: what they like, when they prefer to visit, and how we can make their experience even better. Each time someone books a session or buys one of our products, we gain valuable insights that help us refine our services. For instance, we monitor booking trends to ensure we’re scheduling the right number of therapists during our busiest times so that our clients can use the services. By analyzing membership trends and customer preferences, we can also tailor our communications and offers, so they’re more relevant to each individual.

What’s truly exciting is that data analytics doesn’t just tell us what’s working now; it gives us a glimpse into the future. It allows us to anticipate what our clients may need before they even ask. For example, if we notice a client hasn’t booked in a while, we can send them a friendly reminder or offer something special to encourage them to come back in. This level of personalization helps us build stronger, more meaningful connections with our clients, showing them we care about their well-being and value their loyalty.

Ultimately, combining feedback with data gives us a powerful way to enhance the overall experience. At MassageLuXe, we’re committed to using these insights to create a spa experience that feels as unique and special as the clients who walk through our doors. It’s all about making every visit a memorable one, and we’re always striving to do better.