 CMO Roundtable with Moran Family of Brands' Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda Maquet
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

CMO Roundtable with Moran Family of Brands' Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda Maquet

By: Franchise Update Media | 441 Reads | 1 Shares
Featured in: Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 2, 2024

CMO Roundtable with Moran Family of Brands' Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda Maquet

"How does your marketing team work with other departments to elevate the guest experience?"

Amanda Maquet

Marketing Director 

Moran Family of Brands

By collaborating closely with our operations and customer service departments, Moran Family of Brands’ marketing team is setting new standards in customer engagement and satisfaction. Our marketing team strives to offer comprehensive resources to empower franchisees and enhance the customer experience. Whether through training, marketing initiatives and materials, or online review evaluation, we provide our franchisees with the tools to create a positive customer experience.

Our operations department complements our efforts by reinforcing marketing messages and including the marketing team when necessary, creating a seamless partnership. We also provide our operations team with guidance on customer expectations and emerging market

trends, allowing it to adapt processes and services as needed.

A cornerstone of our strategy is our aggressive approach to reputation management. Our marketing division maintains our positive online reputation by meticulously monitoring and

addressing location reviews across multiple digital platforms. The initiative safeguards our

brand’s digital footprint and serves as a critical feedback mechanism, enabling us to harness customer insights to improve our services.

Our partnership also extends to the field, where franchise business coaches use the marketing data we gather from reviews to help franchisees refine their approaches to customer service, focusing on creating positive interactions online and in person. Auto repair requires a high degree of technical knowledge, which most customers lack. By providing transparent, courteous, and informative service, shops can bridge the knowledge gap, demystify auto repair

processes, and build a trusting relationship with their clientele.

Coaches are provided with these reputation performance metrics for each location they support. The data includes review ratings, sentiment analysis based on keywords, and the number of reviews over a designated period. We equip the coaches with detailed insights into interpreting this data, enabling them to incorporate these findings into their consultations with franchise operators.

While the coaches focus on creating positive customer interactions, our marketing team

complements their efforts by enhancing our brand reputation. Working together enables us to create a cohesive strategy that sets a high standard of support in our industry.

Published: August 19th, 2024

Share this Feature

Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hot Dish Advertising
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Hot Dish Advertising
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

FEATURED IN

Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 2, 2024
Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 2, 2024

Hot Dish Advertising
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 16-18TH, 2024

Tiger Pistol simplifies local social media advertising for multi-location brands, franchises, resellers, and agencies.
Learn More
During the 2 day event, visitors have the opportunity to meet with well-known, globally-recognized franchise concepts who are looking for investors...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters