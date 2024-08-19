CMO Roundtable with Moran Family of Brands' Chief Marketing Officer, Amanda Maquet
"How does your marketing team work with other departments to elevate the guest experience?"
Amanda Maquet
Marketing Director
Moran Family of Brands
By collaborating closely with our operations and customer service departments, Moran Family of Brands’ marketing team is setting new standards in customer engagement and satisfaction. Our marketing team strives to offer comprehensive resources to empower franchisees and enhance the customer experience. Whether through training, marketing initiatives and materials, or online review evaluation, we provide our franchisees with the tools to create a positive customer experience.
Our operations department complements our efforts by reinforcing marketing messages and including the marketing team when necessary, creating a seamless partnership. We also provide our operations team with guidance on customer expectations and emerging market
trends, allowing it to adapt processes and services as needed.
A cornerstone of our strategy is our aggressive approach to reputation management. Our marketing division maintains our positive online reputation by meticulously monitoring and
addressing location reviews across multiple digital platforms. The initiative safeguards our
brand’s digital footprint and serves as a critical feedback mechanism, enabling us to harness customer insights to improve our services.
Our partnership also extends to the field, where franchise business coaches use the marketing data we gather from reviews to help franchisees refine their approaches to customer service, focusing on creating positive interactions online and in person. Auto repair requires a high degree of technical knowledge, which most customers lack. By providing transparent, courteous, and informative service, shops can bridge the knowledge gap, demystify auto repair
processes, and build a trusting relationship with their clientele.
Coaches are provided with these reputation performance metrics for each location they support. The data includes review ratings, sentiment analysis based on keywords, and the number of reviews over a designated period. We equip the coaches with detailed insights into interpreting this data, enabling them to incorporate these findings into their consultations with franchise operators.
While the coaches focus on creating positive customer interactions, our marketing team
complements their efforts by enhancing our brand reputation. Working together enables us to create a cohesive strategy that sets a high standard of support in our industry.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
FEATURED IN
Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 2, 2024