Couple Signs with Huddle House

Tyler and Brooke Goodner, and husband-and-wife duo, signed a multi-unit agreement to build Huddle House restaurants in Tennessee locations, including Athens, Sale Creek, and Maryville.

Brooke Goodner has a background rooted in retail and customer service and has honed her skills in quality assurance for six years. Recently, the Goodners established a thriving poultry farm. Taking on the position of business manager, she has played a pivotal role in the farm's development, from constructing the buildings to overseeing day-to-day operations.

"Partnering with Huddle House was a clear decision for us," she said. "Their commitment to supporting franchisees, from menu innovation to store layout, sets them apart in the industry. We're confident that with their support, we can deliver an exceptional dining experience for Tennessee, exceeding community expectations."

With the Goodners' signed agreement, the Athens store marks the 17th Huddle House in Tennessee. There are nearly 300 Huddle House restaurants open or in development across the United States.

"We're excited to introduce the welcoming atmosphere and delicious meals of Huddle House to East Tennessee," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer. "Partnering with Brooke and Tyler showcases our brand's continued commitment to expanding into new communities. Together with the Goodners, we're dedicated to establishing a destination where families and friends can enjoy any meal anytime."