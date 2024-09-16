 Credit Card Debt Increases by $36 Billion
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Credit Card Debt Increases by $36 Billion

By: M. Scott Morris | 179 Reads | 1 Shares

Credit Card Debt Increases by $36 Billion

Credit card debt increased by $36 billion in the second quarter of 2024, but overall credit card debt, roughly $1.28 trillion after the increase, is around 13% below the inflation-adjusted peak from December 2008, according to WalletHub's Credit Card Debt Study.

"That's not great if you look at it in a vacuum, but it is around 17% less than we added to our tab in Q2 last year," said John Kiernan, WalletHub editor.

Here are more findings from the study:

  • The average household credit card balance as of Q2 2024 is around $10,680 after adjusting for inflation. That's $1,991 below the peak from Q4 2007.
  • The average credit card interest rate is 22.76%, which is just shy of a record high.
  • Preliminary data for July shows a new record high for the month in absolute terms, but when you adjust for inflation, there was a 4% increase in credit card debt compared to the same month last year (and no new record).
  • The best balance transfer credit cards currently offer 0% APRs for up to 21 months with no annual fee and low balance transfer fees.

The Federal Reserve interest rate remains a chief concern for Americans with 63% of those surveyed saying they are concerned that cutting interest rates will make inflation worse. More than nine in 10 people think inflation is still an issue, and nearly three in four are concerned about a recession. Other Federal Reserve concerns include:

  • 76% of survey respondents think the Fed plans to cut interest rates for political reasons.
  • Nearly two in five Americans think banks and credit unions will not pass savings from lower rates on to their customers.
Published: September 16th, 2024

Share this Feature

Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Basecamp Fitness
Basecamp Fitness is empowering entrepreneurs to build an innovative fitness franchise in their markets while helping create happier, healthier...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Unwrap a HOT investment with Potbelly! With 47 years of delicious success, Potbelly offers a flexible footprint and easy operations. Existing...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters