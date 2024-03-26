CRUSH To Open Broken Egg Units in Texas

CRUSH Enterprises has signed an agreement to bring two Another Broken Egg Cafe locations to Hidalgo County and two locations to Cameron County in Texas. The group is comprised of Al Trevino, Ramiro Garza, and Rene Capistran.

CRUSH Enterprises is based in South Texas, and its owners are experienced restaurant operators in the quick-service sector with renowned brands like Sonic. In addition to restaurant operations, the team brings decades of combined experience in commercial real estate and construction, economic development, management, finance, and more.

"Being able to bring a brand that I have grown to love so much to the area that we all call home is incredible," said Garza, who has more than two decades of experience in management and currently serves as mayor of Edinburg, Texas. "With the rising demand for elevated and culinary-driven daytime dining options, Another Broken Egg Cafe's innovative, southern-inspired meals will be the perfect addition to the vibrant restaurant scene in the region."

Another Broken Egg Cafe is projected to open another 15 to 17 new locations in 2024, which will include its 100th cafe.

"The CRUSH Enterprises team is exactly the type of entrepreneurs that we look for in our franchise partners. Al, Ramiro, and Rene all have diverse backgrounds that will serve them well in their journey with Another Broken Egg Cafe," said Jeff Sturgis, chief development officer for Another Broken Egg Cafe. "Our system looks forward to supporting them as they further establish the brand's presence in the Rio Grande Valley by capturing the hearts and palates of residents with our award-winning, southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails."