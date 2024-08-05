 Duo Agree to 10-Store Port of Subs Deal
Duo Agree to 10-Store Port of Subs Deal

By: M. Scott Morris | 264 Reads | 1 Shares

A husband-and-wife team, Chris and Georgia Goddard, committed to developing 10 Port of Subs locations in the Orlando, Florida, area over the next few years.

Chris brings extensive experience managing teams across some of the biggest companies in the U.S., while Georgia's background spans both the restaurant and retail industries with notable achievements in operations and sales consulting.

"Our adventure with Port of Subs began thanks to my brother, Chuck, who was already a regional developer with the brand in Austin, Texas. He was raving about their business model and community-centric values, and after reviewing the concept and trying the product, I knew it had the potential for widespread growth in our community too," Chris said. "Our mission is to make Port of Subs a household name in the Orlando area, bringing the same quality and fresh experience that reminds me of the sub shops my parents owned when I was a kid."

The Goddards are aiming to open their first Port of Subs location next year with an eye on downtown Orlando and its surrounding suburbs and the communities of Sanford, Winter Park, Oviedo, and Lake Mary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Georgia to our expanding group of regional developers and elite Twenty Club," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "Their focus and strategic vision align perfectly with our brand growth, and we're excited to see them become an integral part of introducing Port of Subs into the Orlando community."

Published: August 5th, 2024

