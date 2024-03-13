 Duo Sign with Big Dave's Cheesesteaks
Marc Brown and Frank Williams III agreed to a five-unit deal to open Big Dave's Cheesesteaks locations in South Carolina. They're the brand's second franchise signing since the company launched its franchise program in November.

Brown is a personal injury attorney, and Williams, also known as The Shuler King, is a comedian and funeral home owner. They plan to serve South Carolina patrons in Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg.

"I consider myself a foodie and have always been interested in the restaurant industry. I've been following Big Dave's for a few years. As soon as I heard that Big Dave's was franchising, I immediately reached out. I knew I wanted to work with this brand," Brown said.

Big Dave's Cheesesteak was founded by Derrick Hayes.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Big Dave's Cheesesteak brand," Williams said. "Derrick and his wife are great people who are building a legacy and creating opportunities for others. They're exactly what Marc Brown and I stand for."

In addition to cheesesteaks, the menu includes eggrolls filled with beef, chicken, and salmon.

"Marc and Frank are both incredible people with even more incredible backgrounds, and I couldn't be more excited for them to take Big Dave's to South Carolina," Hayes said. "Locking in my second franchise deal in under 30 days feels surreal, and this is just the beginning."

