NerdsToGo Franchise Opportunity

Accomplish Your Business Dreams with NerdsToGo!

Computers, handheld devices, tablets, and mobile phones are all things that only continue to grow and change the landscape of the technology industry in the 21st century. That is why NerdsToGo is such a lucrative concept. With businesses, homeowners, and other individuals continuing to rely on technology, handling the repairs, computer service and support, and other computer services that can accompany a technologically based society seems like second nature. This means franchise owners can tend to the high demands of a reliable customer base and reap the financial benefits by taking advantage of a constantly innovative, inventive, and lucrative industry.

Why a NerdsToGo Franchise May Be Right for You

Proven Business Model - Proven business model and ongoing support to encourage exponential growth

Fast Growing Industry - IT and computer service is one of the fastest and most profitable industries

Multiple Revenue Streams - Services for all types of computers, phones, tablets, and all Apple products

Industry Pioneers - We have been in the Computer Service Industry for 14 years

Recurring Revenue - Reliable customer base of individuals & local businesses for repeat business

Tech Support - 24/7 tech support so customers can depend on accessibility and availability

The Opportunity

NerdsToGo is an executive model with low employee count and a mobile business with low physical footprint. We focus on historically under-served markets of residential and small businesses, which happens to be the fastest growing device and technology segment in America. Through our fourteen years of business, we have established a national call center, streamlined training program, developed a 36-day "Take-off to Success" program to accelerate franchisee achievement and automated most back-office features from invoicing to payroll.

We have kept pace with the exponential acceleration of technology, which surrounds each of us in our modern lives and workplaces. The Gartner Group has estimated the residential and small business market to be over $56 Billion annually, with over 200M residential and 92M small business service calls. By leveraging our experience and historical track record, our goal is to help our franchise partners capture just 5% of this national market, achieving $2.8 Billion in annual gross revenue.

The Model

Our franchise model is adaptable as an owner operator model (not working in the van), transitional model from another career, or straight ROI model with general manager in place running day to day. We are seeking prospects looking to scale a business and manage a P&L versus working in the field. We educate the customer about our services, give an estimate when appropriate, schedule the job, and route the job through our centralized process.

We Aren't Just Nerds.

We're Innovators & Entrepreneurs

If you would like to learn more about potential franchise options, available territories, and investment information, contact us today. You don't even need franchise experience to join our ranks! In fact, we happily provide our franchisees with the resources, training, support, and information needed to start, build, and maintain a successful business. We are ready to partner with you as you grow your business, seek profitability, and achieve your greatest dreams.