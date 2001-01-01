NerdsToGo Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,750
|Total Investment:
|$126,900 - $217,050
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Accomplish Your Business Dreams with NerdsToGo!
Computers, handheld devices, tablets, and mobile phones are all things that only continue to grow and change the landscape of the technology industry in the 21st century. That is why NerdsToGo is such a lucrative concept. With businesses, homeowners, and other individuals continuing to rely on technology, handling the repairs, computer service and support, and other computer services that can accompany a technologically based society seems like second nature. This means franchise owners can tend to the high demands of a reliable customer base and reap the financial benefits by taking advantage of a constantly innovative, inventive, and lucrative industry.
Why a NerdsToGo Franchise May Be Right for You
The Opportunity
NerdsToGo is an executive model with low employee count and a mobile business with low physical footprint. We focus on historically under-served markets of residential and small businesses, which happens to be the fastest growing device and technology segment in America. Through our fourteen years of business, we have established a national call center, streamlined training program, developed a 36-day "Take-off to Success" program to accelerate franchisee achievement and automated most back-office features from invoicing to payroll.
We have kept pace with the exponential acceleration of technology, which surrounds each of us in our modern lives and workplaces. The Gartner Group has estimated the residential and small business market to be over $56 Billion annually, with over 200M residential and 92M small business service calls. By leveraging our experience and historical track record, our goal is to help our franchise partners capture just 5% of this national market, achieving $2.8 Billion in annual gross revenue.
The Model
Our franchise model is adaptable as an owner operator model (not working in the van), transitional model from another career, or straight ROI model with general manager in place running day to day. We are seeking prospects looking to scale a business and manage a P&L versus working in the field. We educate the customer about our services, give an estimate when appropriate, schedule the job, and route the job through our centralized process.
We Aren't Just Nerds.
